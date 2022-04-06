Simple Energy To Set Up Lithium-ion Cell Manufacturing In India, Partners With A US-Based Battery Tech Company

Simple Energy has signed an MoU with Charge CCCV or C4V, a US-based lithium-ion battery technology company, for setting up a lithium-ion cell manufacturing unit in India. By leveraging C4V's technology, Simple Energy would utilise it in its upcoming electric products, including an electric 4-wheeler. The new manufacturing unit would produce safer, higher energy density, fast charging, and longer lifecycle-based batteries for its electric products. The company's flagship electric two-wheeler, the Simple One electric scooter is being readied at the manufacturing unit located at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with deliveries to begin soon.

Suhas Rajkumar at the launch of the Simple One electric scooter

Shreshth Mishra, Co-Founder, Simple Energy said, “Simple Energy is leading the Indian EV industry by vertically integrating the entire value chain, thus bringing better synergy and higher localization. By partnering with C4V, we will consolidate cell supply, which is a vital component for us. This strategy also makes us more self-reliant and reduces our dependency on imports”

Kuldeep Gupta, Vice President- Strategic Partnership, C4V said, “Oil prices are sky-rocketing, and the heat is already being felt in the market. Empowering local manufacturing will not only reduce the burden of import duties but also ensure the timely supply of quality batteries in the EV space boosting the confidence of OEMs in the Electric Mobility Market. C4V is looking forward to this strategic collaboration, thereby supporting the development of the EV industry in India.”

The upgraded electric motor of the Simple One electric scooter can produce 72 Nm of torque and will allow the scooter to house a large 4.8 kWh battery pack, providing more than 200 km range in Eco mode.

Simple Energy's state-of-the-art manufacturing plant has an annual production capacity of up to 1 million units that will be operational in the coming weeks. The company has also commissioned a second plant in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, spread across 600 acres with a capacity of 12.5 million units annually. Once the new plant comes up, Simple Energy will become the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in the world.

The Simple One's 4.8 kWh removable battery pack will weigh over 6 kg.

C4V is a lithium-ion battery technology company based in Binghamton, New York with expertise in lithium-ion battery composition and manufacture. The company leverages its expertise in electrode design and process development to create next-generation storage materials that can be integrated into current cell manufacturing lines. C4V is currently in the final stages of commissioning its iM3NY Gigafactory located in upstate New York, the USA targeting production over the next few months in 2022.