Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV Design Sketch Revealed Ahead Of Global Debut This Month

Skoda Auto is known for its practical, spacious, and modern take on affordable vehicles, but recently, the Mladá Boleslav carmaker has been heavily invested into coupes, and it is evident from the market share it enjoys in China with the Skoda Kodiaq GT and Skoda Kamiq GT. And now, to expand the segment in its electric portfolio, Skoda will introduce the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV electric crossover on January 31, 2022, and has gone ahead by previewing the electric coupe in its sketch format. We could expect Skoda to bring in the Enyaq Coupe iV to India, but it's too early to speculate on this, as it prepares to launch the new Slavia in the coming months.

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV is, as the name suggests, is a coupe, but in fact is taller and longer than the standard version, by a small margin though. Anyways, Skoda also revealed that the Enyaq Coupe iV will have a drag coefficient of 0.234, which would translate to an extended range. The electric coupe will also share the illuminated grille with the standard version. The design sketch of the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV suggests a sloping roofline, with a sharp tear-off edge and side skirts in the body color. Honestly, the sloping B-pillar will only eat up the boot space and some of the headroom for the rear passengers, but we could only comment more on this once we see the car in flesh. Aesthetically, it looks quite pleasant and carries the whole coupe styling without much effort.

Photo Credit: Skoda

The design sketch of the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV also focuses on the front section of the car, which holds the large Skoda grille with sleeker headlights that accentuate the width of the vehicle. The sketch also shows a sporty front apron, while the sporty-looking alloy design surely looks eye-catching. The heart of the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV will be powered by two battery packs- a 62- or 82-kWh that develops either 177bhp, 201bhp, or 261bhp depending on the variant. Although unconfirmed, Skoda could also reveal a high-performance Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS iV version, which could put down 300bhp directly on the tarmac.