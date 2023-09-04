Skoda Introduces New Variants Of Kushaq And Slavia For This Festive Season

Skoda Auto India has introduced new variants for Kushaq and Slavia for this upcoming festive season. The former compact SUV now gets an Onyx Plus trim, while the Slavia compact sedan gets a new Ambition Plus variant. Both variants get minor cosmetic tweaks along with some added tech features. The Kushaq Onyx Plus is priced at Rs 11.59 lakh whereas the Slavia Ambition Plus will cost you Rs 12.49 lakh for the manual option and Rs 13.79 lakh for the automatic version (all prices ex-showroom, India).

The Kushaq Onyx Plus trim will only be available in two colour options- Candy White and Carbon Steel

Visually, the Kushaq Onyx Plus gets additional chrome finishing on its grille, window frame and tailgate, along with newly styled alloy wheels. However, in this variant, the SUV will only be available in two colour options- Candy White and Carbon Steel. Similarly, the Slavia gets a Chrome Package which also gives it chrome finishing on its front grille, lower door and tailgate. However, unlike the Kushaq, this variant of the Slavia will be available in all pre-existing colour options. The Slavia is also equipped with an in-built dashcam in this variant.

The special edition Slavia will be offered in both manual and automatic options

Both variants of the cars will solely be available with the 1.0-litre TSI engine. The powertrain in question churns out a peak output of 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. While the Slavia Ambition Plus will be available with both automatic and manual gearboxes, the Onyx Plus will solely be available with a manual gearbox.