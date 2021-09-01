StoreDot Showcases Tesla Style 4680 Battery Cells That Can Charge In 10 Minutes

Last year Tesla unveiled its 4680 battery cells which is being prototyped by LG Energy Solutions, CATL and Panasonic which Elon Musk believes will bring massive efficiencies - from cost, charging and range perspectives. Now Israel based battery startup StoreDot has revealed that it has produced 4680 cells that can be charged in just 10 minutes. Tesla believed that these cells would bring down the cost by 50 per cent. 4680 or tab-less batteries are named because of their dimensions of 46mm by 80mm which is bigger than a cylindrical cell. Tesla has already said these batteries will also solve many heat-related issues.

StoreDot has something more with its charge speeds which is an area of focus for the company. It has previously demonstrated technology that recharged the battery back of an electric scooter in five minutes. The company expects the new type of battery to achieve mass production by 2024.

Tesla's battery tech is the most advanced in the automotive industry

"StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast-charging battery technology for electric vehicles, reveals its ground-breaking silicon-dominant technology applied in extreme fast charging (XFC) cylindrical cells. In a world-first, the company demonstrated the prototype 4680 form factor that is fully charged in just 10 minutes.StoreDot's extreme fast charging cylindrical cells utilize a 4680 format, the one increasingly favoured by global carmakers, and have been in development for over three years. Pioneering work for these breakthrough technologies was kicked off at Warwick University in the UK," said Dr. Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO.

"Achieving the goal of extreme fast charging a cylindrical cell in only 10 minutes has been on StoreDot's technology roadmap from day one. After three years of vigorous development and testing, leveraging multiple vectors of our world-class researches, I am hugely proud at the effective collaboration across our globe that enabled this important achievement. It's highly significant that we can offer Electric Vehicle manufacturers the choice of cell formats, utilizing our XFC technology that will overcome the current barriers to EV ownership: range and charging anxiety," he added.