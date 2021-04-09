Switch Mobility And Siemens Partner To Work On Electric Mobility Projects In India

Home-grown commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland's global electric mobility arm, Switch Mobility has entered into a partnership with German technology conglomerate, Siemens Limited. The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) towards building a cooperative technological partnership in the electric commercial mobility segment and work on eMobility projects in India. The company says that the main objective of this partnership between the two brands is to offer efficient, cost-effective and sustainable e-mobility solutions to various commercial vehicle customers in India.

Commenting on the partnership, Nitin Seth, Director, Switch Mobility said, "Our collaboration with Siemens will focus on key identified areas, which will be critical to propel ourselves as an industry, towards clean and sustainable mobility solutions. Our overarching objective is to achieve the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and our endeavour with Siemens will focus on it to make eMobility a compelling solution for businesses and the environment in India."

At the same time Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said, "Siemens is a global leader in e-mobility solutions for commercial vehicles. We have been implementing projects for electric commercial vehicles across the globe. Together with Switch Mobility, we intend to implement high-quality techno-commercial solutions to address the needs of the growing E-mobility market in India."

To achieve their joint objective, for its part, Switch Mobility will offer its strong electric commercial vehicle industry experience. Siemens, on the other hand, will bring its flexible, high-efficiency charging infrastructure technology to the table, which comes with efficient and reliable medium-voltage grid connection solutions. The company says that Siemens' charging infrastructure management software solution would enhance the energy-efficient operations of the chargers.

As part of the MOU, Siemens Financial Services (SFS), the financing arm of Siemens AG, will consider a minority investment in OHM Global Mobility Private Ltd., the eMaas platform company to be formed as a subsidiary of Switch Mobility Automotive Limited.

