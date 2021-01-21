Ola And Siemens Collaborate To Develop India's Most Advanced EV Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu

Ola and Siemens have collaborated to develop what is said to be India's most advanced electric vehicle manufacturing facility, coming up in Tamil Nadu. Ola had signed a ₹ 2,400 crore deal with the Tamil Nadu government last month to setup its first manufacturing unit in the state and is claiming that it will generate around 10,000 jobs in the region once operations start. According to the reports publish HT Mint, the manufacturing hub in the southern state will be the world's largest scooter manufacturing facility, which will initially have an annual capacity of 2 million units.

Ola electric scooters have also won several design awards.

The upcoming facility will serve as Ola's global manufacturing hub catering to its customers in India as well as key markets across Europe, United Kingdom, Latin America and ANZ. The factory has been built on Industry 4.0 principles and will be one of the most advanced manufacturing facilities in the country. Around 5,000 robots will be deployed across various functions. Under the partnership, Ola will have access to Siemens' integrated Digital Twin design and manufacturing solutions to digitalise and validate product and production ahead of actual operations. The factory will manufacture Ola's upcoming range of two wheeler products starting with Ola's electric scooter. It will also offer segment-first features like an unique removable banana battery that is easy to carry and can be charged anywhere as well as intelligent software that elevates the entire consumer experience of owning a scooter. The Ola scooter has already won several design and innovation awards around the world including Marketing Innovation award at CES and the German Design Award. It will also reduce India's dependence on imports in the electric two-wheeler market.

Commenting on the partnership, Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and group CEO, Ola told HT Mint, "This will be our global hub and will set a benchmark in quality, scale and efficiency, demonstrating India's capability to build world class cutting edge products. We look forward to bringing this factory online in the coming months and putting our products in the hands of customers." The factory will be artificial intelligence-powered with Ola's proprietary AI engine and tech stack deeply integrated into every aspect of the manufacturing process. This will provide better control, automation and quality to the entire operations, especially with Ola's implementation of cyber-physical and advanced IoE systems. From raw materials to materials movement inside the factory, to storage, to the finished scooter rolling off the production lines and being loaded onto trucks, the entire material handling at Ola's factory will be fully automated for maximum efficiency.

