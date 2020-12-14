Ola To Invest Rs. 2400 Crore In Tamil Nadu To Set Up World's Largest Scooter Factory

App-based mobility service provider, Ola, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Government to set up its first factory in the state, to build two-wheelers. The company has announced an investment of ₹ 2,400 crore to set up what it claims will be the world's largest scooter manufacturing facility. Upon completion, the factory will create almost 10,000 jobs, and it will initially have an annual capacity of 2 million units. Right now, the company is gearing up to launch the first of its range of highly anticipated electric scooters in the coming months.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said, "We are excited to announce our plans to set up the world's largest scooter factory. This is a significant milestone for Ola and a proud moment for our country as we rapidly progress towards realising our vision of moving the world to sustainable mobility solutions across shared and owned mobility. This will be one of the most advanced manufacturing facilities in the world. This factory will showcase India's skill and talent to produce world-class products that will cater to global markets."

Ola says new manufacturing plant aligns with its global vision to move mobility into a more sustainable, accessible and connected future.

Ola's upcoming plant will cater to both, the domestic, as well as the export markets, including Europe, Asia, Latin America, and others. The plant will produce Ola's upcoming range of two-wheeler products starting with its electric scooter. Earlier this year, Ola had also announced its plans to hire over 2,000 people for its electric business as it rapidly builds a suite of electric and smart urban mobility solutions for consumers around the world. Recently, the company also roped in General Motor Veteran Jose Pinheiro to head its global manufacturing and operations.

Ola electric scooters will come with a removable banana battery that will be easy to carry and can be charged anywhere

Details about Ola's new electric scooter are scarce, but the company says that the vehicle will feature many firsts, including a seamless design, which has already won Marketing Innovation award at CES and the German Design Award. The e-Scooter will also come with a removable banana battery that will be easy to carry and can be charged anywhere. Additionally, the vehicle will also feature Ola's new intelligent software that is claimed to elevate the entire consumer experience of owning a scooter. Ola plans to bring many such design and software innovations to its entire product line of two-wheelers as they come to market in the coming months. Recently, the company announced that apart for India, it will be introducing its electric two-wheeler range in New Zealand as well.

