Ola To Invest Rs. 2400 Crore In Tamil Nadu To Set Up World's Largest Scooter Factory

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ola To Invest ₹ 2400 Crore In Tamil Nadu To Set Up World's Largest Scooter Factory

Ola has signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu Government to set up its first factory in the state, to build electric scooters. The company will invest Rs. 2,400 crore to set up what it claims will be the world's largest scooter manufacturing facility.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The plant will produce Ola's upcoming range of two-wheeler products starting with its electric scooter expand View Photos
The plant will produce Ola's upcoming range of two-wheeler products starting with its electric scooter

Highlights

  • Ola has signed an MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to build its new plant
  • Upon completion, the factory will create almost 10,000 jobs
  • Ola aims to initially have an annual capacity of 2 million units

App-based mobility service provider, Ola, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Government to set up its first factory in the state, to build two-wheelers. The company has announced an investment of ₹ 2,400 crore to set up what it claims will be the world's largest scooter manufacturing facility. Upon completion, the factory will create almost 10,000 jobs, and it will initially have an annual capacity of 2 million units. Right now, the company is gearing up to launch the first of its range of highly anticipated electric scooters in the coming months.

Also Read: Ola Focusing On A Global Electric Two-Wheeler Business, Says CEO

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said, "We are excited to announce our plans to set up the world's largest scooter factory. This is a significant milestone for Ola and a proud moment for our country as we rapidly progress towards realising our vision of moving the world to sustainable mobility solutions across shared and owned mobility. This will be one of the most advanced manufacturing facilities in the world. This factory will showcase India's skill and talent to produce world-class products that will cater to global markets."

Also Read: Ola Electric To Launch An Electric Two-Wheeler In 2021; Acquires Amsterdam-Based Etergo

521q8nvk

Ola says new manufacturing plant aligns with its global vision to move mobility into a more sustainable, accessible and connected future.

Newsbeep

Ola's upcoming plant will cater to both, the domestic, as well as the export markets, including Europe, Asia, Latin America, and others. The plant will produce Ola's upcoming range of two-wheeler products starting with its electric scooter. Earlier this year, Ola had also announced its plans to hire over 2,000 people for its electric business as it rapidly builds a suite of electric and smart urban mobility solutions for consumers around the world. Recently, the company also roped in General Motor Veteran Jose Pinheiro to head its global manufacturing and operations.

Also Read: India To Order Taxi Aggregators Like Uber, Ola To Go Electric By 2026: Report

4frld40g

Ola electric scooters will come with a removable banana battery that will be easy to carry and can be charged anywhere

Also Read: Ola To Introduce Electric Two Wheeler Range In New Zealand

0 Comments

Details about Ola's new electric scooter are scarce, but the company says that the vehicle will feature many firsts, including a seamless design, which has already won Marketing Innovation award at CES and the German Design Award. The e-Scooter will also come with a removable banana battery that will be easy to carry and can be charged anywhere. Additionally, the vehicle will also feature Ola's new intelligent software that is claimed to elevate the entire consumer experience of owning a scooter. Ola plans to bring many such design and software innovations to its entire product line of two-wheelers as they come to market in the coming months. Recently, the company announced that apart for India, it will be introducing its electric two-wheeler range in New Zealand as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Hyundai Creta-Based 7-Seater Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Hyundai Creta-Based 7-Seater Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Ola To Invest Rs. 2400 Crore In Tamil Nadu To Set Up World's Largest Scooter Factory
Ola To Invest Rs. 2400 Crore In Tamil Nadu To Set Up World's Largest Scooter Factory
Kia Sorento Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Kia Sorento Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Ola To Invest Rs. 2400 Crore In Tamil Nadu To Set Up World's Largest Scooter Factory
Ola To Invest Rs. 2400 Crore In Tamil Nadu To Set Up World's Largest Scooter Factory
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
Kia Sorento Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Kia Sorento Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Hyundai Creta-Based 7-Seater Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Hyundai Creta-Based 7-Seater Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
F1: Verstappen Wins In Abu Dhabi As Mercedes Unable To Match Red Bull 
F1: Verstappen Wins In Abu Dhabi As Mercedes Unable To Match Red Bull 
Honda Racers Wear Airbag Vests During INMRC, A First In Indian Motorsport
Honda Racers Wear Airbag Vests During INMRC, A First In Indian Motorsport
INMRC 2020: Honda Erula Racing Team Dominates Pro-Stock 165 cc Class With 7 Podiums
INMRC 2020: Honda Erula Racing Team Dominates Pro-Stock 165 cc Class With 7 Podiums
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Hyundai Teases The Ioniq 5 EV
Hyundai Teases The Ioniq 5 EV
JKNRC 2020: Ashwin Datta Bags 2 Wins In FLGB4, Amir Sayed Dominates Novice Cup On Sunday
JKNRC 2020: Ashwin Datta Bags 2 Wins In FLGB4, Amir Sayed Dominates Novice Cup On Sunday
Hyundai Launches 'HTWO' Dedicated Fuel Cell System Brand
Hyundai Launches 'HTWO' Dedicated Fuel Cell System Brand
Ferrari's Camilleri Will Be A Hard Act To Follow
Ferrari's Camilleri Will Be A Hard Act To Follow
Audi e-Tron GT Enters Series Production In Germany
Audi e-Tron GT Enters Series Production In Germany
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities