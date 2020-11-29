New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ola Focusing On A Global Electric Two-Wheeler Business, Says CEO

Ola is planning to foray into electric scooter manufacturing and plans to hit the market with its first vehicle in January next year.

By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The firm had confirmed that it is working on building an electric vehicle ecosystem expand View Photos
The firm had confirmed that it is working on building an electric vehicle ecosystem

Highlights

  • Ridesharing platform is working on a global electric two-wheeler business
  • The company is expected to launch its first electric scooter in 2021
  • Ola Electric had acquired an Amsterdam-based Etergo BV company
Tech News

It was earlier this year in May when Ola officially announced its foray into the local and global electric two-wheeler markets. The firm is expected to launch its first electric scooter in 2021. Now, the company is aggressively building a global electric two-wheeler business. This was confirmed by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal while addressing the CII event. It was at the event when the co-founder pointed out that two-wheelers create more pollution on a cumulative basis compared to four-wheelers in some geographies.

Also Read: Ola Electric To Launch An Electric Two-Wheeler In 2021; Acquires Amsterdam-Based Etergo

Thus, the company is very much focused on building an electric two-wheeler business. This new global business will also play across different vehicle segments over the next few years. Ola chief believes that India with its unique skill sets and manpower can be a bridge for developing paradigms and technologies for not only developed but also developing countries.

He classified four broad segments of vehicles, including two and three-wheelers, Asian-European styled four-wheelers (small city cars), western-styled four-wheelers and large commercial vehicles (buses and trucks).

h5egsmf

Ola plans to hit the market with its first vehicle in January next year

Newsbeep

He said, "Our ambition is to be the leader in electric mobility for the small vehicles and small city four-wheelers. And unlike Tesla or many of the American companies, which are building for their own audiences, we have to build for our audiences. India is the world's largest two-wheeler market. Asia is 80-90 per cent of the global two-wheeler market."

According to PTI, Ola is planning to foray into electric scooter manufacturing and plans to hit the market with its first vehicle in January next year. The electric scooter will be initially manufactured at a facility in the Netherlands and will be retailed in Indian and European markets. However, the company hasn't specified any exact timeline for the launch of e-scooter. 

Also Read: Ola To Set-up New Tech Centre In Pune, Will Hire 1,000 Engineers: Report​

In May 2020, Ola Electric had acquired an Amsterdam-based Etergo BV company. And, the firm had confirmed that it is working on building an electric vehicle ecosystem which includes extensive charging and swapping networks across the country. He also mentioned that Ola will have an important role in the smaller four-wheeler segment. However, he didn't provide specific details.

n28nglp

In May 2020, Ola Electric had acquired an Amsterdam-based Etergo BV company.

He added, "As and when we have more to say, we will share, but we are looking at the whole spectrum of electric mobility from a global perspective. And over the next few years, we will build across different vehicle segments."

0 Comments

"I believe we have the unique skill sets and unique talents and the India advantage to do that, because a lot of these paradigms for tomorrow if they have to be globally relevant, they have to be built in India because India is kind of a bridge between the developed world and the developing world," he added.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Transport Ministry Plans To Introduce Uniform PUC Certificate With QR Code For All Vehicles
Transport Ministry Plans To Introduce Uniform PUC Certificate With QR Code For All Vehicles
F1: Lewis Hamilton Scores 98th Pole In Bahrain
F1: Lewis Hamilton Scores 98th Pole In Bahrain
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again Across Metro Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again Across Metro Cities
2021 Dakar Rally New Route Revealed, Participants To Cover 7646 Km Over 12 Stages
2021 Dakar Rally New Route Revealed, Participants To Cover 7646 Km Over 12 Stages
Government To Provide Special Permission For Electric & Bio-Fuel Operated Two-Wheeler Taxis
Government To Provide Special Permission For Electric & Bio-Fuel Operated Two-Wheeler Taxis
Genesis Deploys Advanced Fingerprint Recognition In GV70 
Genesis Deploys Advanced Fingerprint Recognition In GV70 
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Ola Focusing On A Global Electric Two-Wheeler Business, Says CEO
Ola Focusing On A Global Electric Two-Wheeler Business, Says CEO
2021 Formula E: Jaguar Racing Reveals The I-Type 5
2021 Formula E: Jaguar Racing Reveals The I-Type 5
Elektrobit Unveils New Software Platform For Next-Gen Vehicle Electronics Architectures
Elektrobit Unveils New Software Platform For Next-Gen Vehicle Electronics Architectures
Magenta Power Launches New Business Associate Program To Set-Up Low Cost EV Charging Stations
Magenta Power Launches New Business Associate Program To Set-Up Low Cost EV Charging Stations
Transport Ministry Plans To Introduce Uniform PUC Certificate With QR Code For All Vehicles
Transport Ministry Plans To Introduce Uniform PUC Certificate With QR Code For All Vehicles
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again Across Metro Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again Across Metro Cities
F1: Lewis Hamilton Scores 98th Pole In Bahrain
F1: Lewis Hamilton Scores 98th Pole In Bahrain
2021 Dakar Rally New Route Revealed, Participants To Cover 7646 Km Over 12 Stages
2021 Dakar Rally New Route Revealed, Participants To Cover 7646 Km Over 12 Stages
Jehan Daruvala Takes Maiden Podium In Formula 2 In Bahrain Feature Race
Jehan Daruvala Takes Maiden Podium In Formula 2 In Bahrain Feature Race
F1: Ferrari Changes Stance On Engine Freeze For 2022
F1: Ferrari Changes Stance On Engine Freeze For 2022
Sebastian Vettel Hopes F1 Doesn't Switch To The 2021 Pirelli Tyres 
Sebastian Vettel Hopes F1 Doesn't Switch To The 2021 Pirelli Tyres 
India's New Pipeline Tariffs To Boost Gas Use In Far-Flung Areas
India's New Pipeline Tariffs To Boost Gas Use In Far-Flung Areas
Government To Provide Special Permission For Electric & Bio-Fuel Operated Two-Wheeler Taxis
Government To Provide Special Permission For Electric & Bio-Fuel Operated Two-Wheeler Taxis
Genesis Deploys Advanced Fingerprint Recognition In GV70 
Genesis Deploys Advanced Fingerprint Recognition In GV70 
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Transport Ministry Plans To Introduce Uniform PUC Certificate With QR Code For All Vehicles
Transport Ministry Plans To Introduce Uniform PUC Certificate With QR Code For All Vehicles
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again Across Metro Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again Across Metro Cities
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
Government To Provide Special Permission For Electric & Bio-Fuel Operated Two-Wheeler Taxis
Government To Provide Special Permission For Electric & Bio-Fuel Operated Two-Wheeler Taxis

New Car Models

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Transport Ministry Plans To Introduce Uniform PUC Certificate With QR Code For All Vehicles
Transport Ministry Plans To Introduce Uniform PUC Certificate With QR Code For All Vehicles
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again Across Metro Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again Across Metro Cities
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities