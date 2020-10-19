Ola To Set-up New Tech Centre In Pune, Will Hire 1,000 Engineers: Report

App-based cab aggregator Ola Cabs plans to set-up a new technology centre in Pune, a recent report states. The ride-hailing platform will be employing about 1,000 engineers at the facility over the next few years. The report says that this will be Ola's second such tech centre after Bengaluru and will cater to global and local solutions for businesses within the Ola group. The new facility is expected to operational by the end of this quarter, while the 1,000 engineers will be hired over the next three years.

Ola has been working on a number of verticals right from shared mobility to electric vehicle development. The company inaugurated its new Advanced Technology Centre in San Francisco, USA, last year to work on electric and connected vehicles. Not just Ola, but other cab hailing platforms like Uber have also been working on similar projects that will define the future of mobility in the times to come.

The new tech centre will be working on different future mobility projects that Ola is developing for the globe

Notably, Ola's rival Uber recently announced its decision to strengthen its engineering team in India and even roped in Amazon veteran Manikandan Thangarathnam as senior director to lead all rider and platform engineering teams in Bengaluru. The company plans to hire 85 more engineers in India, in addition to the 140 engineers that were already announced previously. At the time, Uber had said that it wanted to strengthen its tech capabilities in India, which it sees as a technology hub, building and innovating for the world.

Both Bengaluru and Pune are known for their tech talent and are engineering educational hubs that make them favoured destinations for tech companies. At present, Ola has about 4000 employees as part of its organisation, 1500 of which are in engineering roles. Interestingly, the new tech centre and employments come just months after the company was severely impact by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ola laid off about 1400 employees from different departments, while rival Uber had announced laying off about 600 employees in India. However, with the lockdown restrictions easing in many parts of the country, there is a sense of normalcy coming back to the streets and businesses.

