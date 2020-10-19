New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ola To Set-up New Tech Centre In Pune, Will Hire 1,000 Engineers: Report

The 1,000 engineers at the upcoming Ola Tech Centre in Pune will be hired over the course of next three years, while the new facility will be operational by the end of the year.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
This will be Ola's second Advanced Tech Centre in India after Bengaluru expand View Photos
This will be Ola's second Advanced Tech Centre in India after Bengaluru

Highlights

  • This will be Ola's second tech centre in India after Bengaluru
  • Ola opened its tech centre in San Francisco last year
  • Ola laid off 1,400 employees earlier this year, due to the pandemic

App-based cab aggregator Ola Cabs plans to set-up a new technology centre in Pune, a recent report states. The ride-hailing platform will be employing about 1,000 engineers at the facility over the next few years. The report says that this will be Ola's second such tech centre after Bengaluru and will cater to global and local solutions for businesses within the Ola group. The new facility is expected to operational by the end of this quarter, while the 1,000 engineers will be hired over the next three years.

Also Read: Ola To Appeal For Renewal Of Operating Licence In London; Services Will Continue For Now

Ola has been working on a number of verticals right from shared mobility to electric vehicle development. The company inaugurated its new Advanced Technology Centre in San Francisco, USA, last year to work on electric and connected vehicles. Not just Ola, but other cab hailing platforms like Uber have also been working on similar projects that will define the future of mobility in the times to come.

521q8nvk

The new tech centre will be working on different future mobility projects that Ola is developing for the globe

Notably, Ola's rival Uber recently announced its decision to strengthen its engineering team in India and even roped in Amazon veteran Manikandan Thangarathnam as senior director to lead all rider and platform engineering teams in Bengaluru. The company plans to hire 85 more engineers in India, in addition to the 140 engineers that were already announced previously. At the time, Uber had said that it wanted to strengthen its tech capabilities in India, which it sees as a technology hub, building and innovating for the world.

Also Read: Over 1000 Electric Sedans To Be Deployed By Uber In Five Indian Cities

Both Bengaluru and Pune are known for their tech talent and are engineering educational hubs that make them favoured destinations for tech companies. At present, Ola has about 4000 employees as part of its organisation, 1500 of which are in engineering roles. Interestingly, the new tech centre and employments come just months after the company was severely impact by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ola laid off about 1400 employees from different departments, while rival Uber had announced laying off about 600 employees in India. However, with the lockdown restrictions easing in many parts of the country, there is a sense of normalcy coming back to the streets and businesses.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead Of Official Debut This Week
Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead Of Official Debut This Week
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda
MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda
Porsche Sells More Than 10,000 Units Of The Taycan EV Worldwide In 9 Months
Porsche Sells More Than 10,000 Units Of The Taycan EV Worldwide In 9 Months
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead Of Official Debut This Week
Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead Of Official Debut This Week
Red Bull Threatens To Quit Formula 1 
Red Bull Threatens To Quit Formula 1 
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Ola To Set-up New Tech Centre In Pune, Will Hire 1,000 Engineers: Report
Ola To Set-up New Tech Centre In Pune, Will Hire 1,000 Engineers: Report
Ultraviolette Raises Undisclosed Amount From GoFrugal Technologies In Series B Funding
Ultraviolette Raises Undisclosed Amount From GoFrugal Technologies In Series B Funding
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda
MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda
Porsche Worldwide Sales Drop By 5% In 9 Months
Porsche Worldwide Sales Drop By 5% In 9 Months
Jonathan Rea Crowned World Superbike Champion For The 6th Consecutive Year
Jonathan Rea Crowned World Superbike Champion For The 6th Consecutive Year
Porsche Sells More Than 10,000 Units Of The Taycan EV Worldwide In 9 Months
Porsche Sells More Than 10,000 Units Of The Taycan EV Worldwide In 9 Months
BMW Group Posts Sales Growth Of 8.6% In Q3 2020
BMW Group Posts Sales Growth Of 8.6% In Q3 2020
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Jaguar Land Rover To Use Plastic Waste For Interior Trims
Jaguar Land Rover To Use Plastic Waste For Interior Trims
Driverless Race Steps Up With Cruise Allowed To Drive Empty In San Francisco
Driverless Race Steps Up With Cruise Allowed To Drive Empty In San Francisco
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Will Be Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Will Be Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Will Be Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Will Be Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities