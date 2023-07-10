Ola Cabs Launches Prime Plus Services In Bangalore

Ola, one of India's leading ride-sharing platforms, has announced the full-scale launch of its Prime Plus services in Bangalore. Following the substantial success of the pilot program run in the city, the brand aims to expand this premium service throughout the city. Prime Plus focuses on delivering a premium cab experience by providing professional drivers, providing complete ride assurance, and eliminating any cancellations or operational hassles. Prime Plus will be rolled out to all customers in Bangalore by July 10, and the brand states that they will start services in other parts of the country shortly.

"The pilot of Prime Plus has been a tremendous success in Bangalore, significantly improving customer satisfaction with the upgraded level of comfort, reliability, and convenience. We are extremely pleased to announce its full-scale launch in Bangalore, followed by a gradual expansion to other cities across the country. Ola will continue to enhance and adapt its services to meet the evolving needs of our consumers." said Ola Spokesperson.

Ola Cabs commenced its services in India back in 2011, and since then, the brand has been one of the few profitable consumer internet companies worldwide. The brand also states that it is one of India's largest ride-hailing cab networks, with operations in over 200 cities and more than 1 million cab drivers.