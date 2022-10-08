  • Home
  • News
  • Bangalore, India's IT Hub, Directs Uber, Others To Stop Three-Wheeler Services

Bangalore, India's IT Hub, Directs Uber, Others To Stop Three-Wheeler Services

Karnataka has asked cab aggregators Uber, SoftBank-backed Ola and Rapido to stop three-wheeler services in Bengaluru.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
08-Oct-22 11:01 AM IST
Bangalore, India's IT Hub, Directs Uber, Others To Stop Three-Wheeler Services banner

India's southern state of Karnataka has asked cab aggregators Uber, SoftBank-backed Ola and Rapido to stop three-wheeler services in Bengaluru, a top government official said, accusing them of overcharging and harassing customers.

"They are not authorised to ply autos... They are charging exorbitantly and it's a serious complaint," Hemantha Kumara, additional commissioner for transport, Bengaluru, told Reuters.  

"We can't tolerate harassment meted out to customers and justify the exorbitant rates," he said, adding the transport department issued a notice to the companies to stop the service in India's IT hub on Thursday.

Ola and Uber India declined to comment. Uber in recent weeks has been running television ads on its autorickshaw service in India.

The country is a growth market for ride-hailing companies as people seek to avoid driving in congested roads and autorickshaws, or tuk-tuks, are one of the most economical modes of short travel.

Rapido said its operations in Bengaluru are not illegal and it will respond to the notice.

"All our fares are determined in accordance with the fares decided upon by the state government, and Rapido is not charging any extra money over those fares," the company said in a statement.

Last month, India's competition regulator had said that surge-pricing adopted by cab aggregators in the country appeared to be a 'Black Box' for customers and urged for transparency.

Related Articles
Stellantis And Uber Join Forces On Electric Vehicles Market In France
Stellantis And Uber Join Forces On Electric Vehicles Market In France
8 days ago
Indian Ride-Hailing Firm Ola To Cut 10% Engineering Jobs
Indian Ride-Hailing Firm Ola To Cut 10% Engineering Jobs
8 days ago
Uber Partners With Nuro In Push For Autonomous Food, Grocery Delivery
Uber Partners With Nuro In Push For Autonomous Food, Grocery Delivery
9 days ago
Indian Ride-Hailing Firm Ola To Cut 10% Engineering Jobs
Indian Ride-Hailing Firm Ola To Cut 10% Engineering Jobs
15 days ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This festive season, which car would you love to drive home?