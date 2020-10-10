Over 1000 Electric Sedans To Be Deployed By Uber In Five Indian Cities

Uber plans to scale up to 2,000 electric vehicles on its platform

Uber in collaboration with Lithium Urban Technologies is all set to deploy more than 1000 electric sedans across the country. As per the report from ETAuto, the ride-hailing platform along with the electric vehicle fleet operator will expand e-cabs across Uber Rentals and Uber Premier. Initially, this service will be available in six Indian cities including Mumbai. The report further mentions that the company has already deployed over 100 electric vehicles on its platform including Mahindra eVerito and Tata Tigor EV.

Uber will introduce e-cabs in select six cities including Mumbai

Other cities where Uber will be deploying its fleet of e-cabs include Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune and Delhi-NCR. As e-cabs are environment friendly, there is no emission ensuring zero pollution. Apart from that, electric cab owners will also have an advantage of lower running costs and cheaper to maintain as well. The electricity to charge an electric vehicle is comparatively lesser than purchasing petrol.

An official said to ETAuto that, "Lithium's charging hubs in these cities have the capacity to charge multiple cars and buses simultaneously. They also have fast and slow chargers installed at multiple sites across these cities. While a fast charger can charge a sedan in 90 minutes, a slow charger can do that in 8 to 9 hours."

Uber has already deployed over 100 electric vehicles on its platform including Mahindra eVerito

Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia said to ETAuto, "We plan to make all rides on our platform 100% emission-free by 2040 through zero-emission vehicles and the integration of public transport and micro-mobility. Over the next 12 months, Uber plans to scale up to 2,000 electric vehicles on its platform."

