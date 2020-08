Uber Launches Auto Rental Service In India

Prices start at Rs. 169 for a one-hour/10 km package with options to select multiple hourly packages

Uber on Wednesday launched an on demand 24x7 Auto Rentals service in India. The service allows riders to book an auto and its driver for several hours with the liberty to make multiple stops along a journey, it said in a statement.

The service in now live in Bengaluru and is available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, it said.

The service in now live in Bengaluru and is available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune

Prices start at Rs 169 for a one-hour/ ten km package with the option of selecting from multiple hourly packages that can be booked up to a maximum of eight hours, the statement said.

Commenting on the new service, Nitish Bhushan, Head of Marketplace & Categories, Uber India and South Asia, said,"This is an India-first innovation and a prime example of how we leverage technology to benefit both riders and drivers."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.