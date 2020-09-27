Volkswagen And Uber Launch Pilot Project With Electric Vehicles In Berlin

Uber now has a locally zero-emission alternative from the Volkswagen model portfolio available in Berlin.

Volkswagen together with ride-hailing platform Uber, launched a pilot project for the utilisation of electric vehicles within the sustainable ride hailing service ‘Uber Green'. The e-Golf will be used in this pilot project. With the e-Golf, Uber now has a locally zero-emission alternative from the Volkswagen model portfolio available in Berlin. The objective of the pilot project is to use a number of year-old e-Golf vehicles which may run into three digits. Volkswagen has already been using the e-Golf for its own car sharing service We Share since 2018.

Also Read: Volkswagen In Talks To Sell Bugatti To Croatia's Rimac: Report

The Volkswagen e-Golf will be used in this pilot 'Uber Green' project.

Holger B. Santel, Head of Sales and Marketing Germany for the Volkswagen Passenger Car brand, said, “Through our cooperation with Uber, we are helping improve air quality in urban areas with our locally carbon-neutral electric vehicles. In addition, with the demanding continuous operation of battery-electric vehicles in a ride hailing service, we will gain valuable experience which we will be able to use for future vehicles.”

As part of its e-offensive, the Volkswagen brand plans to offer electric cars in all major vehicle segments by 2022. Volkswagen aims to become the world market leader in e-mobility in the coming years and is investing 33 billion euros group-wide by 2024, 11 billion of which will be invested by the Volkswagen brand alone. The Volkswagen brand expects to produce 1.5 million e-cars in 2025.

As part of its e-offensive, the Volkswagen brand plans to offer electric cars in all major vehicle segments by 2022.

In September, Uber announced that it intends to evolve into a zero-emission mobility platform by 2040, with 100 percent of the rides offered using zero-emission vehicles, public transport or micro-mobility offerings.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.