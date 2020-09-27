New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Volkswagen And Uber Launch Pilot Project With Electric Vehicles In Berlin

Volkswagen in collaboration with Uber has launched a pilot project for the utilisation of electric vehicles within the sustainable ride hailing service Uber Green.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Uber now has a locally zero-emission alternative from the Volkswagen model portfolio available in Berlin.

Volkswagen together with ride-hailing platform Uber, launched a pilot project for the utilisation of electric vehicles within the sustainable ride hailing service ‘Uber Green'. The e-Golf will be used in this pilot project. With the e-Golf, Uber now has a locally zero-emission alternative from the Volkswagen model portfolio available in Berlin. The objective of the pilot project is to use a number of year-old e-Golf vehicles which may run into three digits. Volkswagen has already been using the e-Golf for its own car sharing service We Share since 2018.

Also Read: Volkswagen In Talks To Sell Bugatti To Croatia's Rimac: Report

volkswagen e golf

The Volkswagen e-Golf will be used in this pilot 'Uber Green' project.

Holger B. Santel, Head of Sales and Marketing Germany for the Volkswagen Passenger Car brand, said, “Through our cooperation with Uber, we are helping improve air quality in urban areas with our locally carbon-neutral electric vehicles. In addition, with the demanding continuous operation of battery-electric vehicles in a ride hailing service, we will gain valuable experience which we will be able to use for future vehicles.”

As part of its e-offensive, the Volkswagen brand plans to offer electric cars in all major vehicle segments by 2022. Volkswagen aims to become the world market leader in e-mobility in the coming years and is investing 33 billion euros group-wide by 2024, 11 billion of which will be invested by the Volkswagen brand alone. The Volkswagen brand expects to produce 1.5 million e-cars in 2025.

volkswagen generic main

As part of its e-offensive, the Volkswagen brand plans to offer electric cars in all major vehicle segments by 2022.

0 Comments

In September, Uber announced that it intends to evolve into a zero-emission mobility platform by 2040, with 100 percent of the rides offered using zero-emission vehicles, public transport or micro-mobility offerings.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Volkswagen And Uber Launch Pilot Project With Electric Vehicles In Berlin Volkswagen And Uber Launch Pilot Project With Electric Vehicles In Berlin
China's GAC, BMW Expect China Sales To Grow This Year China's GAC, BMW Expect China Sales To Grow This Year
China's Changan Ford JV Sales To Grow This Year China's Changan Ford JV Sales To Grow This Year
Mahindra Flags Off Thar 'Her Drive' From Mumbai To Igatpuri With 25 Women Mahindra Flags Off Thar 'Her Drive' From Mumbai To Igatpuri With 25 Women
Hyundai Reveals The RM20e Electric Sports Car Hyundai Reveals The RM20e Electric Sports Car
Diesel Rates Reduced By Up To 14 Paise Across All Metros; Petrol Price Unchanged For Third Consecutive Day Diesel Rates Reduced By Up To 14 Paise Across All Metros; Petrol Price Unchanged For Third Consecutive Day
Ferrari Showcases The All-New One-Off Omologata Ferrari Showcases The All-New One-Off Omologata
Beijing Autoshow: Demand Rebound, EV Boom Mix With Murky Outlook Beijing Autoshow: Demand Rebound, EV Boom Mix With Murky Outlook
Daimler's Designated Chairman Zetsche Renounces Job Daimler's Designated Chairman Zetsche Renounces Job
2020 Beijing AutoShow: Honda E:Concept Makes Global Debut 2020 Beijing AutoShow: Honda E:Concept Makes Global Debut
MotoGP: Franco Morbidelli Bags Pole Position, Rossi In Front Row MotoGP: Franco Morbidelli Bags Pole Position, Rossi In Front Row
F1: Hamilton Takes Pole Position In Russian GP, Verstappen Starts Second F1: Hamilton Takes Pole Position In Russian GP, Verstappen Starts Second
Used Car Leasing Is A New Trend Among Pre-Owned Car Buyers In India: Survey Used Car Leasing Is A New Trend Among Pre-Owned Car Buyers In India: Survey
Continental And Osram Plan To End Joint Venture For Automotive Lighting Systems  Continental And Osram Plan To End Joint Venture For Automotive Lighting Systems 
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi To Continue Racing In 2021, Signs With Petronas Yamaha SRT MotoGP: Valentino Rossi To Continue Racing In 2021, Signs With Petronas Yamaha SRT
Image of Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
MG Gloster Variants And Specifications Listed On Website Ahead Of India Launch
MG Gloster Variants And Specifications Listed On Website Ahead Of India Launch
Ferrari Showcases The All-New One-Off Omologata
Ferrari Showcases The All-New One-Off Omologata
Suzuki Motorcycle India To Introduce A New Two-Wheeler In October
Suzuki Motorcycle India To Introduce A New Two-Wheeler In October
Tata Motors Rolls-Out Its 1500th Safari Storme GS800 For The Indian Army
Tata Motors Rolls-Out Its 1500th Safari Storme GS800 For The Indian Army
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities