Volkswagen In Talks To Sell Bugatti To Croatia's Rimac: Report

Volkswagen is in talks to sell its supercar brand Bugatti to Croatian entrepreneur Mate Rimac, Manager Magazin said on Thursday

Volkswagen is in talks to sell its supercar brand Bugatti to Croatian entrepreneur Mate Rimac, Manager Magazin said on Thursday citing people familiar with the talks. The sale to Mate Rimac will be discussed by Volkswagen's committees this year, Manager Magazin said.

Also Read: Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess Drives The Tesla Model Y​

The sale to Mate Rimac will be discussed by Volkswagen's committees this year

Bugatti, Mate Rimac and Volkswagen declined to comment.

Rimac has developed an electric supercar platform, which he supplies to other carmakers, including Automobili Pininfarina. Volkswagen unit Porsche owns a stake in Rimac.

Volkswagen In Talks To Sell Bugatti To Croatia's Rimac: Report
