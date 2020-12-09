Ola To Introduce Electric Two Wheeler Range In New Zealand

India's shared mobility company, Ola Cabs has announced that it will be introducing its electric two-wheeler range of offerings in New Zealand. The company says its range of Ola electric scooters will help support the New Zealand government's goal of bringing 64,000 new electric vehicles on the road by the end of 2021. It will also help the country's public sector to become carbon neutral by 2025. Ola forayed into the electric two-wheeler business recently after acquiring Amsterdam-based Etergo, and the move is part of the company's broader vision to move towards more sustainable mobility solutions across shared and owned mobility.

Speaking on the announcement, Bhavish Agarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said, "We welcome and strongly support the move by the Honorable Prime Minister and the New Zealand government towards carbon neutrality, especially in the mobility sector. We are excited about bringing our electric 2 wheelers to New Zealand to further accelerate development of sustainable solutions. Climate change is a serious challenge and Ola is committed to moving the world to sustainable mobility through our products."

Ola is in the process of setting up world's largest scooter factory in India with an annual production of 2 million units

Brian Dewil, Managing Director, Ola NZ added, "Ola wants to play an important part in New Zealand's journey to become carbon neutral. We've witnessed strong and steady growth in the e-scooter and e-bike sector so we believe Ola's new scooter product will be welcomed by consumers as a way to contribute towards establishing a 0-carbon economy."

Ola says it is in the advanced stages of setting up the world's largest scooter factory in India. Once completed, the manufacturing facility will be capable of producing two million scooters a year. The company plans to introduce its electric scooters in several markets. The model has already won several design and innovation awards at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) and the German Design Awards.

Ola is building a suite of electric and smart urban mobility solutions for customers across the world, and the company even announced plans to hire over 2000 people for the same. Ola Electric has also raised about $400 million in funding from Tiger Global, Matrix India, Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and others.

