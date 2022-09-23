Switch Mobility Bags 650 Orders For Electric Buses; To Accelerate Deliveries

Ashok Leyland's subsidiary, Switch Mobility has been quite in the limelight of late with the launch of India's first double-decker electric bus- the EIV 22. The company has already received 200 orders for its double-decker electric bus from Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), and overall, it has bagged 650 orders including the EIV 12 electric bus. The company is planning to expediate its deliveries and get done by 90 per cent of pending orders this year itself, with the remaining units to be delivered next year.

Also Read: Switch Mobility Reveals New EiV 22 Electric Double Decker In India

Speaking with carandbike, Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Switch Mobility said, "We have around 650 orders in the pipeline out of which up to 90 per cent we'll deliver this year and some in the first quarter of the next year. As we move along, the orderbook is filling very fast. I am sure by the end of this year we'll have more than 1000 orders." Babu expects the electric bus segment to grow tenfold in the next five years and is planning to cash in the demand.

Switch Mobility is also planning to tap the employee mobility, school bus and Tarmac (Airport) bus segments and it has already received 100 orders for private employee transport. The company has also signed MoU for deploying 5,000 buses in the next three years.