Tata HBX Micro SUV First Teaser Out, Launch This Festive Season

The upcoming HBX micro SUV is one of the highly-awaited cars from Tata Motors' stable that is likely to go on sale in the coming months. Ahead of its official debut, the home-grown automaker has dropped the first teaser video for the SUV on social media platforms. The teaser also gives us the first glimpse of the model's upfront design, which is likely to be carry forwarded from the concept car that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

The all-new HBX will be based on the H2X concept that was showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It will be the second model to be built on the brand's ALFA platform and will employ the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy. It will be positioned below the Nexon subcompact SUV in Tata's product line-up for the Indian market. The carmaker has already confirmed that the production version of the HBX will retain around 90 per cent of its styling elements from the concept.

The new Tata SUV gets the same petrol engine option as the Altroz, which is a 1.2-litre petrol

Based on the previous spy images, we can say that the Tata HBX will borrow some of the cues from its elder siblings - the Nexon and the Safari. It will sport a split-style headlamp with LED DRLs and the brand's new signature tri-arrow design mesh grille. It is expected to get electrically adjustable ORVMs with integrated side indicators, circular fog lamps, alloy wheels, roof rails, roof-integrated spoiler, raked rear windscreen, and more. On the inside, the Tata HBX is likely to get an all-black cabin with a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, a large instrument cluster with a MID unit, a start-stop button, and a small stick-out display similar to the one on the Nexon.

Mechanically, we expect the HBX to come with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, which also powers the Altorz premium hatchback. The petrol mill is tuned to make 85 bhp and 113 Nm of power figures. It is expected to come to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and an optional AMT unit.