Tata Nexon Leads Electric Passenger Vehicle Sales In April 2021: Jato India

Out of the 749 electric cars sold in April 2021, the Tata Nexon EV alone accounted for 525 units

Automotive insights and analytics provider, Jato Dynamics India, has released data on electric passenger vehicles sold in the country during April 2021. According to the data provided by Jato India, which does not include the Mercedes-Benz EQC, the collective sales from Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Tata Tigor EV, and Hyundai Kona Electric stood at 749 unit. Out of this, sales from the Nexon EV alone stood at 525 units, more than double the combined sales of the other three electric vehicles.

The Nexon EV was followed by the MG ZS EV which contributed 156 units to EV sales in April 2021. At the third and fourth position, we have the Tata Tigor EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric, accounting for 56 units and 12 units, respectively. Jato India's data also shows that collectively, the Tata Nexon EV and Tigor EV hold a majority share of 77 per cent in the electric passenger vehicle segment, and both cars are also available in Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) options. In fact, in comparison, Tata Motors sold 6413 units and 1571 units of the regular ICE versions of the Nexon subcompact SUV and Tigor subcompact sedan, respectively, in April 2021.

The MG ZS EV which contributed 156 units to EV sales in April 2021, taking the second spot

Currently, the electric passenger vehicle space is one of the least populated segments, with regards to EVs. According to the Society Of Manufacturers Of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) 2,36,802, electric vehicles were sold in FY2020-21. Out of this, electric four-wheelers, which although witnessed a healthy growth of 52.93 per cent over the previous fiscal year, stood at just 4,588 units. The majority of EV sales came from two-wheelers, which stood at 1,43,837 units, followed by electric three-wheelers at 88,378 units.

The Tata Nexon EV and Tigor EV hold a majority share of 77 per cent in the electric passenger vehicle segment

The Government of India, and several OEMs as well, believe that shared mobility and the transport segment should be the area of focus in order to build a strong EV ecosystem in India. Having said that several electric passenger cars are expected to be launched in India in 2021 which include - Tata Altoz EV, Mahindra eKUV100, Tesla Model 3, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Audi eTron, Mercedes-Benz EQS, and the Porsche Taycan.

