Tata Tiago EV To Get Connected Car Tech, Regen Modes; Will Support Fast Charging

Ahead of its debut next week, Tata has revealed some of the features that will be offered on the new Tiago EV. The electric hatchback will be Tata’s third all-electric passenger vehicle and is also set to become the most affordable electric car in the country. Tata has confirmed that the Tiago will get some features from its larger siblings including leatherette seats and cruise control on the top variants. The EV will also get multiple regeneration modes with Tata’s caption of “One pedal to charge up” suggesting that at its highest setting the Tiago EV could offer one pedal driving.

More importantly, the Tiago EV will also support fast charging though Tata is yet to reveal charge times or battery specifications. The Tigor EV supports CCS2 charging standard and up to 25kW DC fast charging so we can expect the same to be true for the smaller Tiago. Like its larger EV siblings, the Tiago EV too will get the rotary style gear selector with a dedicated sport mode (S on the dial) to offer peppier performance.

Tata has also confirmed that the Tiago EV will get ZConnect connected car features. Aside from allowing you to monitor the vehicle via your smartphone and providing connected services via the infotainment touchscreen, the system will also accept select commands via the user’s smartwatch.

Coming to the running gear, the Tiago EV is likely to get the same powertrain as the Tigor EV. The latter uses a 26kWh liquid-cooled battery pack paired with a 55kW electric motor that gives the EV a claimed range of 306km. Expect the Tiago’s range figures to differ from that of the larger Tigor EV.

(Tata Tiago EV from 2018 Auto Expo pictured)