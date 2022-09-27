Teenager Behind Uber and Rockstar Hacks Arrested By UK Police

The police in London have arrested a 17-year-old teenager who has been suspected in the high-profile hacking at Uber and Rockstar Games, the studio behind iconic video game franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. The hacker allegedly leaked incomplete gameplay footage of Rockstar’s next game GTA 6 and launched a cyberattack which forced the company to take several of its internal tools offline.

The name of the suspect has not been released due to UK reporting restrictions on identifying non-adults — but the alleged assailant was arrested on September 22.

“The City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire [on September 22] on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU),” said Detective Inspector Michael O’Sullivan from the City of London Police’s Cyber Crime Unit. “He has been charged in connection with this investigation and remains in police custody,” said the Police.

On GTAforums, an online forum dedicated to the Grand Theft Auto games, a user who goes by the handle “teapotubehacker” claimed to be the same person behind the breach at Uber.

Uber believes that the teenager could be the mastermind behind the Lapsus$ hacking group.