  • Home
  • News
  • Teenager Behind Uber and Rockstar Hacks Arrested By UK Police

Teenager Behind Uber and Rockstar Hacks Arrested By UK Police

The hacker could be teenager who was also responsible for leaking incomplete footage of the GTA 6 game which has been under development.
authorBy Sahil Gupta
1 mins read
27-Sep-22 10:38 PM IST
Highlights
  • A teenager has been arrested for allegedly hacking Uber and Rockstar games
  • The hacker reportedly admitted being the one behind the hacks on an online forum
  • Uber believes that the teenager could be the mastermind behind a famous hacking collective

The police in London have arrested a 17-year-old teenager who has been suspected in the high-profile hacking at Uber and Rockstar Games, the studio behind iconic video game franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. The hacker allegedly leaked incomplete gameplay footage of Rockstar’s next game GTA 6 and launched a cyberattack which forced the company to take several of its internal tools offline.

The name of the suspect has not been released due to UK reporting restrictions on identifying non-adults — but the alleged assailant was arrested on September 22.

 

 

“The City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire [on September 22] on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU),” said Detective Inspector Michael O’Sullivan from the City of London Police’s Cyber Crime Unit. “He has been charged in connection with this investigation and remains in police custody,” said the Police.

On GTAforums, an online forum dedicated to the Grand Theft Auto games, a user who goes by the handle “teapotubehacker” claimed to be the same person behind the breach at Uber.

Uber believes that the teenager could be the mastermind behind the Lapsus$ hacking group. 

Related Articles
New Nissan Kicks Spied Testing For First Time; Could Get Hybrid Powertrains
New Nissan Kicks Spied Testing For First Time; Could Get Hybrid Powertrains
2 hours ago
Tata Motors Group's Global Wholesales Grow By 8% In Q4 FY2023
Tata Motors Group's Global Wholesales Grow By 8% In Q4 FY2023
8 hours ago
Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider Revealed
Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider Revealed
8 hours ago
Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Baleno: Specifications Comparison
Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Baleno: Specifications Comparison
6 hours ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Toyota
Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
  • 72,907 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
29.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹66,070
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Audi A6 2.0 TDI
2014 Audi
A6 2.0 TDI
  • 40,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.2
10
14.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner