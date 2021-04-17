Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Under Construction Texas Gigafactory In A Cybertruck

Tesla CEO Elon Musk paid a surprise visit to the under-construction Texas Gigafactory, and interestingly he arrived in a Cybertruck prototype. Musk visited the upcoming facility to speak to his workers who manufacture Tesla electric vehicles. For starters, the gigafactory in Texas is still being developed which is expected to be operational sometime this year. Moreover, Elon Musk's appearance at the upcoming facility attracted a lot of eyeballs and Tesla fans were quick to post it on Twitter.

Also Read: Tesla Will Immensely Benefit From Local Manufacturing In India: Nitin Gadkari

I was just there, driving Cybertruck around the site where it will be built! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2021



One of the Tesla fans posted quickly posted on the micro-blogging platform which reads "BREAKING: Tesla Cybertruck spotted at Giga factory." This post also caught Musk's attention, and he replied, "I was just there, driving Cybertruck around the site where it will be built."

The upcoming gigafactory in Texas will primarily manufacture the Model Y and Model 3 cars. It will be one of the facilities where semi-truck and Cybertruck models will be produced by Tesla in the future.

Cybertruck at Giga Texas pic.twitter.com/c1RuektPnN — Tesla (@Tesla) April 16, 2021

Also Read: Tesla Model 3 & Model Y Electric Cars Surpass 1 Million Cumulative Sales​

Unveiled to the public in 2019, the electric pickup truck from Tesla was projected as a radical option as compared to pickup trucks produced by rivals like General Motors and Ford. It was last year in May when Musk had confirmed that the Cybertruck will be built at its new facility in the United States. Then, Tesla was yet to finalise Texas as the new location for its Gigafactory.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.