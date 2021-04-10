Tesla Model 3 & Model Y Electric Cars Surpass 1 Million Cumulative Sales

The electric carmaker Tesla had recently announced its first-quarter production and sales numbers, wherein the company produced over 1.8 lakh units of the Model 3 and the Model Y. The California-based EV maker delivered more than 1.85 lakh vehicles during the same period. The company witnessed strong demand for the Model Y from the China market. With sales figures now out, Tesla has sold over 1 million units of the Model 3 and the Model Y cumulatively through the end of March 2021.

Tesla will officially enter the Indian market this year.

The total number of Model 3/Model Y stood at 10,74,046 units cumulatively till March 2021. Moreover, the cumulative sales of the Model X and Model S stand at over 5 lakh unit. Previously, Tesla clocked a one million sales milestone in April 2020.

The Model 3 is one of the best-selling electric cars from the American EV maker, and it soon will hit one million sales landmark. The total number of Tesla EVs on the road is more than 1.5 million. At the current rate of hundreds of thousands per year, the EV maker is likely to hit a 2 million sales milestone this year itself.

We already know that Tesla will officially enter the Indian market this year. The company is now scouting for locations to open showrooms in three Indian cities. Moreover, Tesla has hired an executive to lead its business efforts ahead of its entry in India. The electric car maker in January registered a local company in the country, where it is expected to import and sell the Model 3 sedan by as early as mid-2021, seeking to target rich customers in a niche market.

