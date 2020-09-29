New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tesla Cybertruck Gets A Fun Paintball Accessory For Its Mad Max Look 

At its recently concluded battery day event, Elon Musk revealed that the CyberTruck had scored more than half a million pre-orders

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos

Highlights

  • The Tesla Cybertruck will also get a paintball gun on the back
  • The Cybertruck is being touted as the toughest pick-up truck
  • Its outlandish look as been inspired from dystopian movies like Mad Max
Tech News

When Elon Musk unveiled the CyberTruck last year, he shocked the world with its outlandish dystopian look which was right out of the Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron starring movie Mad Max. Now, it seems that Tesla is doubling down on the vibe of the truck as it will come with a paintball gun accessory. 

Musk has touted the CyberTruck as the most durable pick-up on the block with it having bulletproof glass and steel in its construction. It even has a ramp on the back for bikes or ATVs, but now Tesla is also adding a paintball gun. 

Elon Musk as always revealed this in a response to a tweet. "What about a heavy-duty, paintball machine gun mounted on the bed rails?," he posted. This will certainly make it look wackier and right out of science fiction. 

At its recently concluded battery day event, the South African born billionaire revealed that the CyberTruck had scored more than half a million pre-orders, but unofficial trackers claim that number to closer to million at 900,000. Musk has noted that in the case of CyberTruck failing thanks to its polarising design, Tesla would make a more traditional pickup truck. 

0 Comments

The unveiling of the CyberTruck was also controversial as Musk demonstrated its bulletproof glass which shattered during the live demo. 

dufu4oa8

The Cybertruck has a stainless steel frame and bulletproof glass

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India

MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India
Mahindra Thar#1 Auction Hits The Rs. 1 Crore Mark

Mahindra Thar#1 Auction Hits The Rs. 1 Crore Mark
Hyundai Forms New Task Force To Support Flood Affected Customers In Udupi

Hyundai Forms New Task Force To Support Flood Affected Customers In Udupi
Groupe PSA Launches Eurorepar In India; Signs Agreement With GoMechanic

Groupe PSA Launches Eurorepar In India; Signs Agreement With GoMechanic
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Engine Specifications And Price Details Leaked

Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Engine Specifications And Price Details Leaked
Mercedes-Benz EQC To Go On Sale In India Next Month; Launch Date Out

Mercedes-Benz EQC To Go On Sale In India Next Month; Launch Date Out
Diesel Sees Marginal Price Cut Of Up To 8 Paise In Metros; Petrol Rates Unchanged

Diesel Sees Marginal Price Cut Of Up To 8 Paise In Metros; Petrol Rates Unchanged
Indian Challenger Custom To Compete In 'King Of the Baggers' Race

Indian Challenger Custom To Compete In 'King Of the Baggers' Race

Two custom Indian Challengers in inaugural King of the Baggers 12 modified...
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing Again

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing Again

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 was seen with production-spec grille The new...
Tesla Cybertruck Gets A Fun Paintball Accessory For Its Mad Max Look 

Tesla Cybertruck Gets A Fun Paintball Accessory For Its Mad Max Look 

The Tesla Cybertruck will also get a paintball gun on the back The...
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2

Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Okinawa Introduces 'Eco App' For Its Connected Scooter Range

Okinawa Introduces 'Eco App' For Its Connected Scooter Range

Okinawa introduces new 'Eco app' for its connected scooters Currently, the...
Triumph Trident Shown Undergoing Testing Ahead Of 2021 Unveil

Triumph Trident Shown Undergoing Testing Ahead Of 2021 Unveil

Triumph completes final testing of upcoming Triumph Trident Trident will be...
Royal Enfield Twins FT Heads To Atlanta In American Flat Track Series

Royal Enfield Twins FT Heads To Atlanta In American Flat Track Series

Johnny Lewis piloting Royal Enfield Twins FT in American Flat Track The RE...
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV India Launch Deferred To Early 2021

Renault HBC Subcompact SUV India Launch Deferred To Early 2021

Renault's subcompact SUV will be launched by early 2021 The subcompact SUV...
Ford Invests $1.34 Billion To Make Fully Electric Cars In Canada 

Ford Invests $1.34 Billion To Make Fully Electric Cars In Canada 

Ford is investing $1.34 billion in Canada for electric cars It will convert...
2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Unveiled; Gets More Power And Stealth Edition

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Unveiled; Gets More Power And Stealth Edition

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT is more powerful than before. It gets blacked out...
Toyota's Annual Global Electrified Vehicles Sales Could Reach 5.5 Million By 2025: Report

Toyota's Annual Global Electrified Vehicles Sales Could Reach 5.5 Million By 2025: Report
Aston Martin's Formula One Car To Don Green And Pink Livery

Aston Martin's Formula One Car To Don Green And Pink Livery

Racing Point is set to drop the all pink when it gets rebranded Aston...
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Gets Performance Accessories

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Gets Performance Accessories

Performance accessories package developed from Ducati track...
Groupe PSA & FCA Company Stellantis Announces Board Members

Groupe PSA & FCA Company Stellantis Announces Board Members

FCA and Groupe PSA agreed to a merger in December 2019 The complete merger...
Mahindra Thar#1 Auction Hits The Rs. 1 Crore Mark

Mahindra Thar#1 Auction Hits The Rs. 1 Crore Mark
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza

Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Mahindra Thar#1 Auction Hits The Rs. 1 Crore Mark

Mahindra Thar#1 Auction Hits The Rs. 1 Crore Mark
Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time

Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India

MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India
Tata Motors Rolls-Out Its 1500th Safari Storme GS800 For The Indian Army

Tata Motors Rolls-Out Its 1500th Safari Storme GS800 For The Indian Army

New Car Models

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Price Starts
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Tucson

SUV, 12.95 - 16.38 Kmpl
Hyundai Tucson
Price Starts
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,291 9% / 5 yrs

MG Hector Plus

SUV, 13 - 17 Kmpl
MG Hector Plus
Price Starts
₹ 13.74 - 18.69 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,518 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Price Starts
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Image of Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Mahindra Thar#1 Auction Hits The Rs. 1 Crore Mark
Mahindra Thar#1 Auction Hits The Rs. 1 Crore Mark
Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India
MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities