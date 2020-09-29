Tesla Cybertruck Gets A Fun Paintball Accessory For Its Mad Max Look 

When Elon Musk unveiled the CyberTruck last year, he shocked the world with its outlandish dystopian look which was right out of the Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron starring movie Mad Max. Now, it seems that Tesla is doubling down on the vibe of the truck as it will come with a paintball gun accessory.

Musk has touted the CyberTruck as the most durable pick-up on the block with it having bulletproof glass and steel in its construction. It even has a ramp on the back for bikes or ATVs, but now Tesla is also adding a paintball gun.

Elon Musk as always revealed this in a response to a tweet. "What about a heavy-duty, paintball machine gun mounted on the bed rails?," he posted. This will certainly make it look wackier and right out of science fiction.

What about a heavy duty, paintball machine gun mounted on the bed rails? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2020

At its recently concluded battery day event, the South African born billionaire revealed that the CyberTruck had scored more than half a million pre-orders, but unofficial trackers claim that number to closer to million at 900,000. Musk has noted that in the case of CyberTruck failing thanks to its polarising design, Tesla would make a more traditional pickup truck.

The unveiling of the CyberTruck was also controversial as Musk demonstrated its bulletproof glass which shattered during the live demo.

The Cybertruck has a stainless steel frame and bulletproof glass

