Tesla Model S Electric Sedan: All You Need To Know

The Tesla Model S is the flagship sedan in the company's line-up and one of its first models

The US-based electric carmaker, Tesla Inc., is all set to enter the Indian car market this year. The company has already registered its Indian subsidiary in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and the carmaker is expected to begin its operations with its entry-level model - Tesla Model 3, and as of now, the cars will come to India as completely built units or CBU models. However, enthusiast, including us, are eager for the arrival of the company's flagship sedan, the Tesla Model S, and, for good reasons.

Here's All You Need To Know About The Tesla Model S:

Powertrain and Performance:

The Tesla Model S is offered in both Performance and Long Range Plus options, and both come with dual electric motors, one attached to each axle. It digitally and independently controls torque to the front and rear wheels, and unlike conventional all-wheel-drive vehicles that sacrifice fuel efficiency for increased traction, Tesla's Electric All-Wheel Drive system increases efficiency. The combined output from the electric motors is up to 615 kW (825 bhp) and 1,300 Nm. The Performance trim can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 2.5 seconds, while The Long Range Plus option does that in 3.8 seconds.

The Tesla Model S is offered in both Performance and Long Range Plus options, offering a range of up to 623 km and 647 m respectively

Battery and Range:

Unlike before when the Tesla Model S was offered in multiple battery options, ranging from 60 kWh to 90 kWh, now the Model is offered with a standard 100 kWh Lithium-Ion battery, which is offered in two options - 100D and P100D. The Performance model offers a range of up to 623 kilometres, while the Long Range Plus trim offers can go up to 647 kilometres on a single charge. The car come with an onboard charger with a maximum capacity of 11.5 kW or 48A, which can charge the car from 0-100 per cent in 6-9 hours. However, globally Tesla has its charging infrastructure called superchargers, which offer a maximum output of 250 kW and can charge the Model S from anywhere between half-hour to one and a half-hour.

The Tesla Model S comes with the option for either a set of 19-inch or 21-inch alloy wheels

Design and Styling:

The Tesla Model S gets a well-sculpted design with smooth lines and a sporty profile. Upfront it gets a set of LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights and a wide bumper intake. The car comes with a dark glass roof as standard, along with the option for either a set of 19-inch or 21-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the car gets sleek wraparound LED taillamps, boot-mounted spoiler, and underbody cladding with a rear diffuser.

The centre stage inside the Model S is taken by a 17-inch display which is the command centre inside the car

Interior and Features:

The Model S comes with a 5-seater cabin with sport-style front seats, offers in three trim choices - all-black with ash wood decor, black & white with dark ash wood decor, and cream with oak wood decor. The centre stage is taken by a 17-inch display which is the command centre inside the car, while the instrument cluster is also a fully digital display. The main display offers access to media, navigation, in-car controls and it also shows the car's energy consumption in real-time. It also gets over-the-air (OTA) software updates, which add functionality, enhance performance, and improve the driving experience of Tesla vehicles. The rear and front boots combined offer a luggage capacity of 804 litres.

The Model S also come with the company's Autopilot technology, offering autonomous driving capabilities

Autopilot and Safety:

Like all Tesla cars, the Model S also come with the company's Autopilot technology, offering autonomous capabilities. The system enables the car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically for other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane. The full self-driving function allows the car to change lanes, auto park in both parallel and perpendicular spaces, and with its summon features owners can make the car come find them anywhere in a parking lot. Tesla Model S is one of the safest cars on the road. Plus, with the battery being on the floor, the Model S has an extremely low centre of gravity, reducing the risk of rollover. The car has a 5-star safety rating from the Euro NCAP.

