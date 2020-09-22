Tesla Planning To Launch A Full Self-Driving Subscription Service 

Even though there have been several Tesla cars involved in an accident while on its autopilot mode, the world's most valuable automotive company is planning on marching ahead with plans of launching a full self-driving subscription service.

Admittedly, Tesla's cars aren't advertised as autonomous but they do integrate limited automation which has often been the reason behind these issues. But there are clear indicators in its latest mobile app update that it is planning something on the lines of a subscription service, something which has been noted by Elektrek.

Musk has been a big proponent of Tesla's AutoPilot

Already Elon Musk has indicated that AutoPilot will get a huge update soon thanks to the Dojo supercomputer. The South African born billionaire has also indicated that there is a subscription service in the works for the self-driving capability.

"I should say, it will still make sense to buy FSD as an option as in our view, buying FSD is an investment in the future. And we are confident that it is an investment that will pay off to the consumer - to the benefit of the consumer. In my opinion, buying the FSD option is something people will not regret doing," he had said recently.

Tesla is also using a supercomputer to train its autonomous driving alogorithms

This feature foreshadows the enhanced AutoPilot package which Tesla recently introduced. This package costs customers as much as $4,000. This means this new package will likely be more expensive and will also push many towards leasing Tesla in the US.

On the app, Tesla already has code which indicates a subscription service which was reverse-engineered by a Redditor.

