Tesla Plans On Having Thousands Of Humanoid Robots At Its Factories

As a part of its Tesla Bot program, the electric car maker has revealed that it plans on having thousands of humanoid robots within its factories. Of course, its CEO Elon Musk is a huge proponent of the bot which is internally called Optimus and hopes that it can fix the labour problem in the world.

But more than that, he believes that, it doesn’t even need to be a consumer product as Tesla’s own use would be so high. Now, Tesla even has a job listing which says “Motion Planning & Navigation, Tesla Bot”.

“Tesla is on a path to build humanoid bi-pedal robots at scale to automate repetitive and boring tasks. Core to the Tesla Bot, the motion planning stack presents a unique opportunity to work on state-of-the-art algorithms for motion planning and navigation culminating in their deployment to real-world production applications. Our motion planning software engineers develop and own this stack from inception to deployment. Most importantly, you will see your work repeatedly shipped to and utilized by thousands of Humanoid Robots within our factories,” Tesla says in a listing.

Later this week at its AI day, Tesla is set to show off the first working prototype of the Optimus Bot something Tesla announced last year. In fact, the AI day event has been delayed by a month so that the Bot is ready for showcasing.