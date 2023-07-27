Tesla Recalls Model S, Model X, and Model Y Vehicles For Misaligned Cameras

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently issued a safety notice to recall certain Tesla models due to issues with the front-facing cameras. According to the NHTSA, the pitch angle of these cameras may not be correctly aligned, leading to the malfunctioning of important active safety features such as automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning and lane-keeping assist. without any warning to the driver. The affected vehicles include Tesla Model S cars manufactured between January 24 and July 10, Model X units produced between January 17 and July 2023, and Model Y vehicles manufactured between April 27 and July 13.

As per NHTSA's notice, the defect in the models is, “On certain affected vehicles, the pitch angle of the forward-facing cameras may not be aligned to specification, which may cause certain active safety features to be unavailable, including automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning and lane keeping assist, without alerting the driver to their unavailability.” And the risk associated with the defect is, “Unavailability of certain aforementioned active safety features without alerting the driver to their unavailability may cause the driver to rely on the unavailable features, which could increase the risk of a collision.”

The recall notice also states that approximately 1,337 vehicles are potentially impacted by this recall, with an estimated 80 per cent of the units believed to have the defect. Tesla has acknowledged 83 warranty claims and 2 field reports related to the issue, but so far, no crashes, injuries, or fatalities have been reported in connection with this condition.

To address the problem, Tesla Service will be conducting inspections on the forward-facing cameras of the affected vehicles. If necessary, they will adjust the pitch angle to the correct specification at no cost to the owners.