Tesla Recalls 16,000 Model S and Model X Vehicles Over Seat Belt Issue

Tesla has announced a recall affecting nearly 16,000 Model S and Model X units due to a seat belt issue. The recall applies to specific 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles where the front-row seat belts may not be adequately connected to the pre-tensioner anchors, potentially leading to detachment.

Also Read: Ford EVs Will Be Able To Plug Into Tesla Superchargers In North America From 2024

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report states that if the first-row seat belt is not connected to its pre-tensioner anchor as per specifications, it may disconnect from the anchor during regular operation when the belt is pulled up to latch it to the buckle.

Also Read: Tesla Cybertruck Spotted Testing In Snow

Documents reveal that this issue impacts both front seats in the affected vehicles. Tesla has assured that it will conduct inspections and connect the first-row seat belts to the pre-tensioner anchors as required to resolve the problem. In cases where the seat belt cannot be connected to the pretension, the entire assembly will be replaced at no cost to the customer. As of June 19, Tesla has identified 12 warranty claims related to this problem, although there have been no field reports of any crashes, injuries, or fatalities resulting from the seat belt issue.

Furthermore, Tesla has initiated a smaller recall for 1,337 units of the 2023 Model S, Model X, and Model Y vehicles. This recall pertains to the forward-facing camera, which may be misaligned and could potentially disable certain active safety features like emergency braking, forward collision warning, and lane assist without alerting the driver.

Tesla has identified 83 warranty claims and two field reports related to the camera misalignment issue. Still, no injuries, deaths, or crashes have been reported with this condition, according to the NHTSA Safety Recall Report.

Also Read: Tesla Cancels Production of Right-Hand Drive Model S and Model X

Tesla plans to rectify the camera misalignment problem by adjusting the pitch angle of the cameras on the affected vehicles. It is worth noting that Tesla often addresses recalls through Over-the-Air software updates, a method preferred by CEO Elon Musk to avoid physical fixes performed by Service Centers. Musk advocates for a redefinition of recalls, stating that software updates can resolve many vehicle issues.