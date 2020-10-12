Tesla’s Electric Motors Will Soon Power Muscle Cars Through This Kit 

EV West has developed a crate motor punt kit which is based on the electric motor serviced from Tesla's cars. This motor kit will power V8 muscle cars.

“Ready for a Tesla drive in your V8 muscle car? We have you covered. Our new Revolt Tesla crate motor mounts to your small block motor mounts and attaches directly to your driveshaft allowing you to use your existing rear axle. A huge time and money saver, and allow you to change gear ratios in your third member,” says EV West.

Tesla's electric cars are known for their performance as much as their efficiency which is why its motors have become popular with custom car jobs.

Tesla's Model S is the most popular electric vehicle right now

These motors are particularly popular with drag strip electric cars and for people who are converting their classic cars to modern EVs.

EV West, of course, is a popular EV part and conversion shop in California and they have unveiled their crate motors for these conversions.

This kit is said to simplify the conversion process as it simplifies the motor mounting. That being said, there is no price yet for this kit though considering it is an EV mounting it will not come cheap. The EV mounting is also not going to be everything as battery modules will be needed to feed it with.

