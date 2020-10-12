New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tesla’s Electric Motors Will Soon Power Muscle Cars Through This Kit 

EV West, of course, is a popular EV partand conversion shop in California and they have unveiled their crate motors for these conversions.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The electric mounting kit will be expensive expand View Photos
The electric mounting kit will be expensive

Highlights

  • The EV West kit targets classic car conversions
  • There is a huge market for EV conversions in the US
  • The price of the kit hasnt been unveiled yet
Tech News

EV West has developed a crate motor punt kit which is based on the electric motor serviced from Tesla's cars. This motor kit will power V8 muscle cars. 

“Ready for a Tesla drive in your V8 muscle car? We have you covered. Our new Revolt Tesla crate motor mounts to your small block motor mounts and attaches directly to your driveshaft allowing you to use your existing rear axle. A huge time and money saver, and allow you to change gear ratios in your third member,” says EV West. 

Tesla's electric cars are known for their performance as much as their efficiency which is why its motors have become popular with custom car jobs. 

tesla tesla model s car

Tesla's Model S is the most popular electric vehicle right now 

These motors are particularly popular with drag strip electric cars and for people who are converting their classic cars to modern EVs. 

EV West, of course, is a popular EV part and conversion shop in California and they have unveiled their crate motors for these conversions. 

0 Comments

This kit is said to simplify the conversion process as it simplifies the motor mounting. That being said, there is no price yet for this kit though considering it is an EV mounting it will not come cheap. The EV mounting is also not going to be everything as battery modules will be needed to feed it with. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Passenger Vehicle Sales Sees 34 Per Cent Decline In H1 FY2021: JATO India
Passenger Vehicle Sales Sees 34 Per Cent Decline In H1 FY2021: JATO India
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Global Debut
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Global Debut
Tesla Model 3 Facelift In The Works: Report
Tesla Model 3 Facelift In The Works: Report
Aprilia RS 660 Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch
Aprilia RS 660 Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch
F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Eifel GP; Equals Michael Schumacher's Record Of Most Wins
F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Eifel GP; Equals Michael Schumacher's Record Of Most Wins
Delhi EV Policy 2020: Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles
Delhi EV Policy 2020: Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles
Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 72,200
Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 72,200
Bimota Tesi H2 Seen Undergoing Test Runs At Misano
Bimota Tesi H2 Seen Undergoing Test Runs At Misano
BS6 Compliant Mahindra Alfa 3-Wheeler Launched
BS6 Compliant Mahindra Alfa 3-Wheeler Launched
Tesla’s Electric Motors Will Soon Power Muscle Cars Through This Kit 
Tesla’s Electric Motors Will Soon Power Muscle Cars Through This Kit 
Omega Seiki Mobility Signs MoU To Work On EV Technology
Omega Seiki Mobility Signs MoU To Work On EV Technology
Twitter Goes Wild After Greek PM Is Seen Entering Tesla Model 3
Twitter Goes Wild After Greek PM Is Seen Entering Tesla Model 3
2021 Honda Grom Expected With Updated Engine: Report
2021 Honda Grom Expected With Updated Engine: Report
Aprilia RS 660 Spotted On Test In Laguna Seca In California
Aprilia RS 660 Spotted On Test In Laguna Seca In California
Passenger Vehicle Sales Sees 34 Per Cent Decline In H1 FY2021: JATO India
Passenger Vehicle Sales Sees 34 Per Cent Decline In H1 FY2021: JATO India
Tesla Model 3 Facelift In The Works: Report
Tesla Model 3 Facelift In The Works: Report
Aprilia RS 660 Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch
Aprilia RS 660 Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Goes On Sale In The Philippines
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Goes On Sale In The Philippines
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Global Debut
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Global Debut
KPIT And CSIR Successfully Test India's First Indigenous Fuel Cell Vehicle Prototype
KPIT And CSIR Successfully Test India's First Indigenous Fuel Cell Vehicle Prototype
Ferrari Getting An All-New Engine For 2021 F1 Season 
Ferrari Getting An All-New Engine For 2021 F1 Season 
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Officially Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Officially Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S
Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S
Delhi EV Policy 2020: Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles
Delhi EV Policy 2020: Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles

New Car Models

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Officially Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Officially Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S
Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities