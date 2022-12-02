  • Home
  • Tesla Says Cybertruck Will Get 1 MW Ultra-Fast Charger-Like Semi Truck

Cybertruck will be the fastest charging electric pickup in the world.
02-Dec-22 05:39 PM IST
  • The CyberTruck will delivered to the first customers at the end of 2023
  • The electric truck will support the same charge tech as the Semi
  • Musk says it will be the most advanced Tesla vehicle it has launched

While the CyberTruck is still a couple of months away from being delivered to consumers, Tesla is bit by bit getting closer and will likely manage to achieve production targets by the end of next year. At the Semi Truck launch, Elon Musk also revealed that the CyberTruck will get the ultra-fast 1MW charging capability that was developed for larger vehicles.

Tesla talked up its “immersion cooling technology” that allows it to achieve a much higher output in the same small form factor which enables it to use even on the CyberTruck.

“This is coming to our Superchargers next year,” said Dan Priestley, the Tesla Semi program manager. Tesla has been developing the Supercharger v4 for the US market which will likely enable this capability. The new Supercharger stalls have also been designed for dedicated pickup trucks as they will have a higher capacity.

The new 1,000-volt powertrain that Tesla has developed for the Semi will also be repurposed in other vehicles that the company is developing, but it did not say which models and stayed mum even on the CyberTruck. 
 

