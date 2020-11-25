New Cars and Bikes in India
Tesla Semi Electric Truck Likely To Have A Range Of 1000 Kilometres 

Originally, Musk had stated in 2017, that there would be a 482-kilometre variant and an 804 kilometre variant of the electric truck.

In an interview, Tesla founder and CEO, and the world's second-richest man, Elon Musk has stated that its upcoming Semi electric trucks will have a range of up to 1,000 kilometres. Musk has stated that the company's new in-house battery cells and battery pack technology will enable such an astonishing range. 

“Getting a range of let's say 500 km is I think quite easy, trivial to be frank, for a semi-truck and this is assuming a truck that is pulling a load of 40 metric tons. If you want, for long-range trucking, you can take the range up to, we think, easily 800 km, and we see path overtime to 1,000 km range for a heavy-duty truck,” said the South African-American. 

Originally, Musk had stated in 2017, that there would be a 482-kilometre variant and an 804 kilometre variant of the electric truck. To be clear, the 1,000 km range number will only be achieved when the company starts deploying its new battery tech. 

Right now, Tesla is testing it in its Fremont capacity but in the same interview, Musk has revealed that the first fully dedicated factory for battery cells will be made in the German Gigafactory which will have a capacity of 250 GWh. 

Musk also revealed that these mind-boggling ranges for the Semi electric truck have been made possible because of the 300 wh/kg energy density off the battery at a cell level. 

