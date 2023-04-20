Tesla To Begin Deliveries Of The Cybertruck By Third-Quarter Of 2023, Says Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that deliveries of the Cybertruck will commence in the third quarter of 2023. The Cybertruck was first showcased four years ago and has been a source of intrigue ever since, owing to its distinctive, polarising design and overall mystery surrounding it. Many details about the truck have not been revealed by Tesla to date. However, Musk stated that further details about the vehicle will be revealed at the delivery event that will likely take place by August or September.

Speaking at the 2023 Tesla Earnings Conference Call, Elon Musk said “Regarding the Cybertruck, we continue to build Alpha versions of the Cybertruck on our pilot line for testing purposes. It's a great product, and we're completing the installation of the volume production line at Giga Texas, and we're anticipating having a delivery event, a great delivery event probably in Q3.”

The Tesla Cybertruck will be made from ultra-hard cold-rolled stainless steel that the company had filed a patent for some time back. The car also comes with Tesla armour glass which is supposedly made of a polymer-layered composite and can “absorb and redirect impact force”. This feature was the subject of online debates after a mishap at the showcase event where the claimed ‘indestructible’ glass shattered after one of the designers threw a metal ball at it while trying to prove its strength.

The interior of the car will come with a 17-inch touchscreen system with a new user interface along with a seating capacity for 6 people. While official performance figures of the vehicle have not been revealed, Tesla claims that the Cybertruck will feature a 0 to 100 kmph time of around 2.9 secs and provide up to 500 miles of range. The vehicle will come with Adaptive Air Suspension which will enable it to be lowered or raised by 4 inches.