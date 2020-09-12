New Cars and Bikes in India
Tesla's Founder Elon Musk Is Promising Exciting Things On Battery Day Event

Tesla's secretive Roadrunner project consists of in house designed battery cell manufacturing systems to increase production and reduced cost.

| Updated:
  • The billionaire is hinting exciting announcements
  • This could have something to with the roadrunner project
  • The battery day event will happen on September 22
Elon Musk has said that Tesla is going to unveil many exciting things at its battery day event on September 22. The battery day and shareholders meeting had been pushed back several times because of unknown reasons and then later due to the pandemic but now they have combined both the events with limited in-person attendance.

45c4is2o

The founder and CEO of Tesla tweeted hinting exciting annnouncements. 

"Many exciting things will be unveiled on battery day 9/22," tweeted the billionaire. 

At this event, Tesla is expected to elaborate on its plan to secure battery cell supply to support the ambitious ramp-up of production of its cars. The world's most valuable automaker has developed its own battery cell manufacturing process called Roadrunner. 

3c2p4o5g

All Tesla products have something to do with batteries.

Tesla's secretive Roadrunner project consists of in house designed battery cell manufacturing systems to increase production and reduced cost. Tesla has also built a Terra battery manufacturing facility on Kato road next to its Fremont factory. 

The new battery manufacturing system is said to be the main focus of the event though there could be some extra goodies since batteries enable most of its products.  

