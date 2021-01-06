New Cars and Bikes in India
Tesla's Texas Gigafactory Hits The Ground Running With A Giant Building

A video has emerged which shows Tesla has ramping up construction and is building its first structure which is quite mega.

Tesla has three Gigafactories right now expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Tesla's latest factory was not supposed to be a Gigafactory originally
  • Tesla has 3 factories categorised as Gigafactories, this will be the 4th
  • This facility will cater to the Cybertruck and the Model Y
Tech News

Tesla already has its Gigafactory in Nevada, apart from new ones in Germany and China, but last year it acquired 2,000-acres to build a factory in Austin, Texas. This facility was originally planned for the Cybertruck which is going on sale in 2021, however, then Tesla even expanded its use for the Model Y which was launched in 2020. Now reports have emerged that construction for the site is being amped up again with a giant building in the works and new job posting. 

The Gigafactory Texas is scheduled to have its first phase completed by May 2021 and the production is supposed to start after that. A video has emerged which shows Tesla has ramping up construction and is building its first structure which is quite mega. 

5orrdgo8

Tesla is also working on a Megapack project apart from this new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas 

"Looking for great manufacturing engineering talent in Austin. The fantastic team already on the ground. Apply online," said Jerome Guillen, Tesla's President for automative in a Linkedin post.

