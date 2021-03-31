The New Fiat 500 Is A Google Car

Fiat has gone to great lengths to integrate the Google branding in the vehicle

While there is conjecture about who will manufacture the first Apple Car, it turns out Fiat has gone ahead and made a Google car. This is the new Fiat 500 which has been developed in partnership with Google that even integrates deep Google branding. This partnership kind of reminds one of how Apple partnered with Motorola for the Rokr which was considered the first iPod phone before the iPhone.

Of course, Google and FCA are long time partners. Most of Waymo's self-driving cars are Chrysler Pacifica models. In the case of the classic Fiat 500, there are three variants that have branded Google livery even using the corporate colours in the seat upholstery of the Mountain View-based company alongside a multitude of "Hey Google" badges which is the wake word for the Google Assistant.

The Fiat 500 has deep integration with Google Services

"Where Google technology meets coolness" and offers "the perfect mix of iconic design, freshness and coolness," says the press release by Stellantis in Italian.

All three variants come with 7-inch touchscreens with the Google Assistant built-in and also integrates the Fiat Mopar connect service. This will enable connected car functionality that can be accessed through Google Assistant. It can check the car's fuel levels, see if it is locked or can even switch on the emergency light and find the closest Fiat service station.

It features a 7-inch infotainment system that has Google services at its heart

Other stuff includes alerts for the owner of the for overspeeding or geofencing, but all these features aren't available to users globally. Fiat has also customised the B-pillar of the car to match the google collars with tags on the seats as well. The car also comes with the famed Google goodie bag that includes a Google Hub, branded tote bag and matching key cover.

The Fiat 500 will be available in 10 European countries including the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands and Poland. The cars start at $22,000.

