Top 5 Highlights: 2021 MINI Countryman

Earlier in March 2021, BMW-owned MINI India launched the facelifted Countryman. The updated four-door MINI was introduced globally in mid-2020 and comes to India with refreshed styling, new features, and more. The refreshed Countryman is about Rs. 1 lakh more expensive than the older model and is locally assembled at BMW's Chennai-based facility. It is the largest model offered by the Bavarian-owned British brand in the country, and here are some of the key highlights of the 2021 MINI Countryman.

The 2021 MINI Countryman gets subtle exterior revisions over the old model

1. The 2021 MINI Countryman retains an extremely familiar appearance but now gets LED headlamps and taillamps as standard. There's a new gloss black mesh grille, smaller and circular fog lamps, and silver bash plate up front, while at the rear you have the signature Union Jack-themed taillights. It also gets a new set of 17-inch alloy wheels to complete the exterior changes.

2021 MINI Countryman JCW Inspired Edition gets larger 18-inch alloy wheels with run-flat tyres

2. Those looking at the more flair, MINI India also offers the premium JCW Inspired edition, which gets a bunch of visual upgrades like a contrast white roof, rear spoiler, comfort access system, and larger 18-inch alloy wheels with run-flat tyres.

The cabin is loaded on features and also gets different upholstery options on the JCW Inspired variant

3. Inside, both variants of the new MINI Countryman come with electric adjustable front seats, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, central armrest for the front and rear passengers. The cabin highlights also include the signature airplane-cockpit-style toggle switches for various in-car controls.

The MINI Countryman also comes with a hands-free function for opening the boot

4. The MINI Countryman also comes with a hands-free function for opening the boot, whereas, the rear seat can be folded into the 40/20/40 configuration, offering more flexibility to accommodate cargo that's long, tall, wide, or bulky.

The 2021 MINI Countryman is available only with the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine in India

5. With the 2021 model, the MINI Countryman no longer gets a diesel engine option. The model only gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor that develops 189 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed DCT transmission on the Cooper S, and a 7-speed DCT Sport unit on the JCW Inspired edition.