Top 5 Highlights: 2021 MINI Countryman
- The MINI Countryman facelift was launched in March 2021
- The Countryman facelift gets subtle exterior enhancement & more features
- The MINI Countryman facelift is locally-built in India at the BMW plant
Earlier in March 2021, BMW-owned MINI India launched the facelifted Countryman. The updated four-door MINI was introduced globally in mid-2020 and comes to India with refreshed styling, new features, and more. The refreshed Countryman is about Rs. 1 lakh more expensive than the older model and is locally assembled at BMW's Chennai-based facility. It is the largest model offered by the Bavarian-owned British brand in the country, and here are some of the key highlights of the 2021 MINI Countryman.
Also Read: 2021 MINI Countryman Facelift Launched In India
1. The 2021 MINI Countryman retains an extremely familiar appearance but now gets LED headlamps and taillamps as standard. There's a new gloss black mesh grille, smaller and circular fog lamps, and silver bash plate up front, while at the rear you have the signature Union Jack-themed taillights. It also gets a new set of 17-inch alloy wheels to complete the exterior changes.
2. Those looking at the more flair, MINI India also offers the premium JCW Inspired edition, which gets a bunch of visual upgrades like a contrast white roof, rear spoiler, comfort access system, and larger 18-inch alloy wheels with run-flat tyres.
3. Inside, both variants of the new MINI Countryman come with electric adjustable front seats, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, central armrest for the front and rear passengers. The cabin highlights also include the signature airplane-cockpit-style toggle switches for various in-car controls.
4. The MINI Countryman also comes with a hands-free function for opening the boot, whereas, the rear seat can be folded into the 40/20/40 configuration, offering more flexibility to accommodate cargo that's long, tall, wide, or bulky.
5. With the 2021 model, the MINI Countryman no longer gets a diesel engine option. The model only gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor that develops 189 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed DCT transmission on the Cooper S, and a 7-speed DCT Sport unit on the JCW Inspired edition.
Top Festive Picks
Question Of The Day