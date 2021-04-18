Top Five Tips To Accessorise Your Car

Here are few tips you can follow when you are set out to accessorise your car.

Cars are highly aspirational products and after our home and office, we spend most of our time in our cars when it comes to personal space. And we always like to personalise the space where we spend longer duration. Car accessory market is huge when it comes to options and revenue and over the period, even original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) or automakers have started offering plenty options. Here are few tips you can follow when you are set out to accessorise your car.

Always figure out what all accessories you really need in your car

Know What You Truly Need

At times enthusiasm gets the better of us and we end up overdoing things, especially when it comes to accessorising your car. Always figure out what all accessories you really need in your car and you'll be using it quite often. For instance, if your car has navigation and telephony enabled touchscreen infotainment system and also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, you may not require that extra mobile mount as all you need while driving will be on your infotainment screen. Similarly, if you are driving an SUV that already comes with chunky cladding, you don't require those extra rubber bumper protectors. There's so much you can save on and use it.

Check What Is Going Well With Your Car

We all have seen those over-accessorised cars that have probably everything you can find in the aftermarket and let's be honest! We are not a fan of those. It's always better to take your time and think what will really look nice on your car and what colour scheme will go well. For example, if you're going for decals or roof wrap, you can check whether matte finish will suit the best

Go For Authentic Brands

(Automotive manufacturers nowadays offer a bunch of accessories which can be factory-fitted)

When you trade in aftermarket reliability becomes a huge issue and so it's very important to know your brands. Nowadays even carmakers offer plenty of accessories and packs for their model line-up and we advise you to stick to those as these products are designed with equal detailing and exact dimensions of the model. But if you resort to aftermarket, it's advisable to stick to those well-known accessories brands and prefer products that come with warranty cover.

Finish And Quality Issue

Before purchasing the product, it's very important to examine it well. Do check for the finish of the product especially around edges and also for any quality issue. For products that are required to be pasted on to the car, do check for the quality of its rubber and glue material which tend to come out frequently.

Always Compare Prices

We all want to get the best deal, don't we? Always compare prices of all the accessories both online and offline. It's okay to be shameful and check for prices across stores to get the best value for your hard-earned money.

