Tata Curvv EV Accessories Revealed: Here's How Much You'll Pay For Optional Extras

Tata Motors launched the all-electric Curvv coupe-SUV recently at a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Along with its launch, the automaker also revealed a full lineup of optional accessories designed for the Curvv EV. The list includes accessories curated for the exterior and interior of the vehicle.

The accessories for the exterior of the coupe-SUV include piano black mud flaps, a door visor with chrome inserts, a piano black carbon fibre spoiler, Curvv branding on headlamps, a black reflector garnish with chrome headlamps, skid plates for both ends, roof rails, a piano black tail lamp extension with chrome, a door protector, and a car cover shade.

The following are the prices of these accessories, which can be opted for while purchasing the coupe-SUV.



Accessories Price Piano black mud flaps Rs 1,700 Door visor with chrome insert Rs 2,200 Piano black spoiler (carbon fibre look) Rs 8,300 Piano black roof rails Rs 6,000 Piano black skid plate (front) Rs 8,300 Skid plates (rear) Rs 8,800 Curvv branding on headlights Rs 1,000 Chrome head lamp+reflector garnish black Rs 4,000 Screen Guard Touch Panel/TFT Rs 400 piano black Tail lamp extension with chrome Rs 1,100 Floor Mat (cabin) Rs 8,500 Floor Mat (trunk) Rs 4,000 Door protector guard Rs 400 Magnetic sun shade for windows Rs 3,000 Scuff plates Rs 4,500 Car cover Rs 2,800

When it comes to the optional interior add-ons available for the Curvv EV, there are a few options. These include floor mats for the cabin and boot space, a screen guard designed to protect the touch panels and TFT screen, a magnetic sun shade for the windows, and scuff plates aimed at preventing scuff marks. Do note that some of these accessories are offered as standard in the higher variants of the vehicle and more details can be obtained by visiting the brand’s official website.

The Curvv EV is powered by a liquid-cooled permanent magnet motor. The 55 kWh version produces 166 bhp, while the 45 kWh version generates 148 bhp. Both packs deliver a torque output of 215 Nm. The 45 kWh Curvv EV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in around 9 seconds, while the 55 kWh version can complete the sprint in 8.6 seconds.



The 45 kWh battery pack provides a MIDC range of 502 km, and the 55 kWh pack offers 585 km on a single charge. Tata estimates that the long-range model will achieve a range of 400-425 km in real-world use, while the 45 kWh Curvv EV is projected to cover a distance of 330-350 km in real-world use.