Tata Curvv EV Accessories Revealed: Here's How Much You'll Pay For Optional Extras
Published on August 13, 2024
Highlights
- The Curvv EV is offered with a long list of optional accessories
- Prices for the Curvv EV start at Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
- Prices for the accessories range between Rs 400 and Rs 8,500
Tata Motors launched the all-electric Curvv coupe-SUV recently at a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Along with its launch, the automaker also revealed a full lineup of optional accessories designed for the Curvv EV. The list includes accessories curated for the exterior and interior of the vehicle.
The accessories for the exterior of the coupe-SUV include piano black mud flaps, a door visor with chrome inserts, a piano black carbon fibre spoiler, Curvv branding on headlamps, a black reflector garnish with chrome headlamps, skid plates for both ends, roof rails, a piano black tail lamp extension with chrome, a door protector, and a car cover shade.
The following are the prices of these accessories, which can be opted for while purchasing the coupe-SUV.
|Accessories
|Price
|Piano black mud flaps
|Rs 1,700
|Door visor with chrome insert
|Rs 2,200
|Piano black spoiler (carbon fibre look)
|Rs 8,300
|Piano black roof rails
|Rs 6,000
|Piano black skid plate (front)
|Rs 8,300
|Skid plates (rear)
|Rs 8,800
|Curvv branding on headlights
|Rs 1,000
|Chrome head lamp+reflector garnish black
|Rs 4,000
|Screen Guard Touch Panel/TFT
|Rs 400
|piano black Tail lamp extension with chrome
|Rs 1,100
|Floor Mat (cabin)
|Rs 8,500
|Floor Mat (trunk)
|Rs 4,000
|Door protector guard
|Rs 400
|Magnetic sun shade for windows
|Rs 3,000
|Scuff plates
|Rs 4,500
|Car cover
|Rs 2,800
When it comes to the optional interior add-ons available for the Curvv EV, there are a few options. These include floor mats for the cabin and boot space, a screen guard designed to protect the touch panels and TFT screen, a magnetic sun shade for the windows, and scuff plates aimed at preventing scuff marks. Do note that some of these accessories are offered as standard in the higher variants of the vehicle and more details can be obtained by visiting the brand’s official website.
The Curvv EV is powered by a liquid-cooled permanent magnet motor. The 55 kWh version produces 166 bhp, while the 45 kWh version generates 148 bhp. Both packs deliver a torque output of 215 Nm. The 45 kWh Curvv EV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in around 9 seconds, while the 55 kWh version can complete the sprint in 8.6 seconds.
The 45 kWh battery pack provides a MIDC range of 502 km, and the 55 kWh pack offers 585 km on a single charge. Tata estimates that the long-range model will achieve a range of 400-425 km in real-world use, while the 45 kWh Curvv EV is projected to cover a distance of 330-350 km in real-world use.
