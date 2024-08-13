Login
Tata Curvv EV Accessories Revealed: Here's How Much You'll Pay For Optional Extras

The Tata Curvv EV is offered with a long list of additional accessories curated for the exterior and interior of the coupe-SUV.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 13, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Curvv EV is offered with a long list of optional accessories
  • Prices for the Curvv EV start at Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
  • Prices for the accessories range between Rs 400 and Rs 8,500

Tata Motors launched the all-electric Curvv coupe-SUV recently at a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Along with its launch, the automaker also revealed a full lineup of optional accessories designed for the Curvv EV. The list includes accessories curated for the exterior and interior of the vehicle. 

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV: Three Features That Are A First For A Tata Electric Vehicle

 

Curvv Accessories 1 1

 

The accessories for the exterior of the coupe-SUV include piano black mud flaps, a door visor with chrome inserts, a piano black carbon fibre spoiler, Curvv branding on headlamps, a black reflector garnish with chrome headlamps, skid plates for both ends, roof rails, a piano black tail lamp extension with chrome, a door protector, and a car cover shade. 

 

Also read: Tata Curvv EV Vs Nexon EV: What Are The Differences?

 

The following are the prices of these accessories, which can be opted for while purchasing the coupe-SUV.
 

Accessories Price 
Piano black mud flaps Rs 1,700
Door visor with chrome insert Rs 2,200
Piano black spoiler (carbon fibre look) Rs 8,300
Piano black roof railsRs 6,000
Piano black skid plate (front)Rs 8,300
Skid plates (rear)Rs 8,800
Curvv branding on headlights Rs 1,000
Chrome head lamp+reflector garnish black Rs 4,000
Screen Guard Touch Panel/TFTRs 400
piano black Tail lamp extension with chromeRs 1,100
Floor Mat (cabin)Rs 8,500
Floor Mat (trunk)Rs 4,000
Door protector guard Rs 400
Magnetic sun shade for windows  Rs 3,000
Scuff plates Rs 4,500
Car cover Rs 2,800

 

When it comes to the optional interior add-ons available for the Curvv EV, there are a few options. These include floor mats for the cabin and boot space, a screen guard designed to protect the touch panels and TFT screen, a magnetic sun shade for the windows, and scuff plates aimed at preventing scuff marks. Do note that some of these accessories are offered as standard in the higher variants of the vehicle and more details can be obtained by visiting the brand’s official website. 

 

Also Read: All-Electric Tata Curvv EV Coupe SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.49 lakh

 

Tata Curvv EV 6

 

The Curvv EV is powered by a liquid-cooled permanent magnet motor. The 55 kWh version produces 166 bhp, while the 45 kWh version generates 148 bhp. Both packs deliver a torque output of 215 Nm. The 45 kWh Curvv EV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in around 9 seconds, while the 55 kWh version can complete the sprint in 8.6 seconds.
 

The 45 kWh battery pack provides a MIDC range of 502 km, and the 55 kWh pack offers 585 km on a single charge. Tata estimates that the long-range model will achieve a range of 400-425 km in real-world use, while the 45 kWh Curvv EV is projected to cover a distance of 330-350 km in real-world use.

 

