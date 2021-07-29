Toyoda Gosei Develops New Structure For A Safer Driver-side Airbag

Japanese auto component manufacturer, Toyoda Gosei, which is also a part of Toyota Group, has announced developing new airbag technology that promises to offer improved driver safety. The company has developed a driver-side airbag with a new structure that can more safely protect the occupant. The new airbag made its debut earlier this year with the new Honda Civic that was launched in North America in June 2021. The airbag is claimed to be particularly safer for the driver during angled frontal collisions.

Now, a driver-side airbag, which is loaded in the centre of the steering wheel, inflates during frontal collisions to mitigate the impact on the driver's head and chest. It is generally shaped like a curved round balloon. Toyoda Gosei, on the other hand, has gone for a doughnut-shaped structure to cradle and hold the head to reduce rotation. The company claims that it's a safer design that protects the occupant during angled frontal collisions. A conventionally designed airbag will not have a similar effect.

Toyoda Gosei says that the newly developed airbag will also help them meet the requirements of new car assessment programs in North America, and other parts of the world, which are expected to become stricter in the coming years. The company says that will continue to develop newer and safer designs for more secure vehicle interior spaces. In fact, the company also working on airbags that correspond with the increasingly diverse postures of vehicle occupants in autonomous driving.