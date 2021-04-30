carandbike logo
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Revealed With New Tech, More Power And Safety Aids

The 2022 Honda Civic has grown in size, features, technology and safety over the 10th generation model. The new sedan is also more efficient than its predecessor.

The 2022 Honda Civic has grown in proportions and also packs in new safety tech expand View Photos
The 2022 Honda Civic has grown in proportions and also packs in new safety tech

Highlights

  • The 2022 Honda Civic sedan gets cleaner lines that looks elegant
  • The upgraded chassis & high-rigidity body have helped improved dynamics
  • The 11th generation Honda Civic sedan is offered with 2 petrol engines

The 11th generation Honda Civic sedan has been finally revealed in its full glory and we get a clearer look at what the model has to offer and all the changes on the offering. The new Civic gets new features, a bigger size, better tech and improved efficiency too over its predecessor. Honda continues to evolve the "Man-maximum, Machine-minimum" design philosophy on the new Civic that looks familiar yet more distinctive than before. The new offering more angular than the 10th generation version, while sporting cleaner lines. The front face is particularly different in that it keeps things subtle yet imposing.

Also Read: 2022 Honda Civic Unveiled Globally

8c2ao8po

The 2022 Honda Civic is 1.3-inches longer while the wheelbase has grown by 1.4-inches

The 2022 Honda Civic has also grown in proportions. The sedan is now 1.3 inches longer, while the wheelbase has grown by 1.4 inches. The windshield pillars have moved more rearward to accentuate the length at the front. The C-pillar merges into the tailgate in a lovely curve that brings a coupe-like profile to the car. The car also sports a low belt-line that makes for larger windows that should allow more light in the cabin. At the rear, the new LED taillights are extremely distinctive while the overall rear profile appears wider than before. In fact, Honda says the rear track is wider by 0.5-inches for enhanced stability and larger compliance bushing with an improved bushing axis to minimise harshness.

7d65j2qc

Honda has gone bold with the cabin and the new clutter-free looks brilliant and quite sporty too

Inside, the cabin looks bolder than ever on any Honda Civic that has come before. The most striking element is the honeycomb mesh that runs across the dashboard and incorporates the air vents for a clean look. It also brings a clutter-free appearance to the interior while keeping the buttons to a minimum. The 2022 Civic also gets a floating 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display, while the higher-spec variants will get a 9-inch infotainment screen. Both versions run Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Touring trim also adds a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, Qi wireless charging, and a 12 speaker Bose audio unit.

4rthfgk

The honeycomb mesh remains the highlight of the dashboard that incorporate the air vents. There's also a new floating 9-inch infotainment screen on the top variants

With respect to the powertrain, the 2022 Honda Civic sedan uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 158 bhp and 187 Nm of peak torque. A CVT unit sends power to the front wheels. There's also a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol with 180 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque, while 6 bhp and 20 Nm more than the previous generation version. Honda has also tweaked the turbo plumbing and VTEC for the exhaust valves. The turbo motor is only paired with a CVT automatic unit.

Also Read: Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant

kf6rq0lc

The A-pillar has moved rearwards while the C-pillar continues to bring the coupe-like styling on the sedan

The 11th generation Honda Civic goes big on safety too and gets the Honda Sensing safety suite that has a single camera and eight sonar sensors. There's also traffic jam assist, low-speed braking control, and front and rear false-start prevention. The car also gets upgraded versions of adaptive cruise control and linear steering from lane-keeping assist. The new Civic also gets rear-seat side airbags for the first time taking the total number of airbags to 10.

cbtt5uj4

The 2022 Honda Civic gets two engines options - 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol with 158 bhp and 1.5-litre turbo petrol with 180 bhp

0 Comments

There's no word on the new-generation Honda Civic coming to India anytime soon. The 10th generation version was pulled off the market last year and it will be a while before Honda Cars India plans to bring the new version here. Meanwhile, the Civic remains one of the most popular models for the brand in the US. The company has sold over 12 million units over the past 48 years with 1.7 million sold over the last five years alone.

or select from popular cities