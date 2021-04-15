carandbike logo
search

2022 Honda Civic Unveiled Globally

In terms of design, the silhouette of the new Honda Civic remains quite similar to its predecessor, but receives significant cosmetic updates.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The silhouette of the new Honda Civic remains quite similar to its predecessor. expand View Photos
The silhouette of the new Honda Civic remains quite similar to its predecessor.

Highlights

  • The silhouette of the new Honda Civic is quite similar to its predecessor
  • The new sedan gets an updated front end.
  • Technical details will be revealed by the end of this month.

The Honda Civic is one of the few iconic models that are still on sale today, of course in global markets. It was discontinued in India in December 2020, few months ahead of the arrival of the eleventh-generation model. The new-generation Honda Civic that was unveiled as a prototype last year in November, finally makes its global debut The new-gen Honda Civic Touring trim has been revealed. The Japanese carmaker has just shared the images of the model and is yet to release the technical specifications, which is likely to be revealed on April 28, 2021

Also Read: Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To ₹ 38,851 On Cars In April

f8rele1g

The new Honda Civic prototype broke cover in November 2020.

In terms of design, the silhouette of the new Honda Civic remains quite similar to its predecessor, but it has received significant cosmetic updates. For starters, there's been an addition of fog lights and Honda has done away with those glossy black accents seen on its predecessor. Instead, the 2022 model has a matte black trim on both upper and lower grilles as well as for the air intake trim. The grille itself is sleeker than before and is flanked by even slimmer headlights. Other additions that you'll notice are a slightly bigger sunroof, front parking sensors and new dual-tone alloy wheels among others.

Also Read: Car Sales March 2021: Honda Sales Down By 23% Month-On-Month

2mcf272g

The 2020 Honda Civic gets an updated rear end.

0 Comments

It's on the inside, where we expect the new Civic to be significantly updated, however, the company has only released the sketch image of its interiors. The dashboard is all new and sports a tablet like touchscreen unit now along with horizontal slats running across its width. The central console too is all-new and features a re-positioned gear knob as well. As already said, technical specifications are yet to be shared later this month, so stay tuned for more updates on the 2022 Honda Civic.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Honda Cars

  • Honda Accord Front 3 4th View
    Honda Accord Front 3 4th View
  • Honda Accord Front Profile
    Honda Accord Front Profile
  • Honda Accord Rear 3 4th View
    Honda Accord Rear 3 4th View
  • Honda Brio
    Honda Brio
  • Honda Brio Front Profile
    Honda Brio Front Profile
  • Honda Brio Front
    Honda Brio Front
  • New Honda Civic
    New Honda Civic
  • New Honda Civic Alloywheels
    New Honda Civic Alloywheels
  • New Honda Civic Backview
    New Honda Civic Backview
  • Honda Mobilio Side Profile
    Honda Mobilio Side Profile
  • Honda Mobilio Front View
    Honda Mobilio Front View
  • Honda Mobilio Side Profile
    Honda Mobilio Side Profile
  • Honda Br V Griile
    Honda Br V Griile
  • Honda Br V Front Side
    Honda Br V Front Side
  • Honda Br V Fog Lamps
    Honda Br V Fog Lamps
  • Honda Wr V Alloy Wheels
    Honda Wr V Alloy Wheels
  • Honda Wr V Fog Lamp
    Honda Wr V Fog Lamp
  • Honda Wr V Frontview
    Honda Wr V Frontview
  • Honda Jazz Fog Lamp
    Honda Jazz Fog Lamp
  • Honda Jazz Grill
    Honda Jazz Grill
  • Honda Jazz Headlight
    Honda Jazz Headlight
  • New Honda Amaze Front View
    New Honda Amaze Front View
  • New Honda Amaze Rear Profile
    New Honda Amaze Rear Profile
  • New Honda Amaze Side Profile
    New Honda Amaze Side Profile
  • Honda
    Honda
  • Honda City Hill Start Assist
    Honda City Hill Start Assist
  • Honda City Led Headlight
    Honda City Led Headlight
  • Honda Cr V Side View
    Honda Cr V Side View
  • Honda Cr V Sun Roof
    Honda Cr V Sun Roof
  • Honda Cr V Tail Light
    Honda Cr V Tail Light
x
SsangYong Motor Goes Into Receivership; Mahindra Fails To Find Buyer
SsangYong Motor Goes Into Receivership; Mahindra Fails To Find Buyer
2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Revealed
2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Revealed
Domino’s Launches Autonomous Pizza Delivery In The US
Domino’s Launches Autonomous Pizza Delivery In The US
2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition Revealed
2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities