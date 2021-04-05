carandbike logo
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To ₹ 38,851 On Cars In April

Honda Cars India has rolled out discount benefits of up to Rs. 38,851 on its cars for the month of April 2021.

These benefits on the BS6 compliant Honda cars are valid up till April 30, 2021 expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Honda has announced discounts of up to Rs. 38,851 on its cars this month
  • These discounts on Honda cars are valid up till April 30, 2021
  • No benefits on special edition models of the WR-V and the Amaze

Honda Cars India has announced discount benefits on its entire model range for the month of April. These special benefits have been listed on the brand's official website. The Japanese carmaker is offering a discount of up to ₹ 38,851 on select models, which includes models such as Jazz, City, WR-V and the Amaze. Offers are subject to variant, grade and location and they may vary by the model or by variants. All the offers are valid till April 30, 2021, or till the stocks last.

Also Read: Car Sales March 2021: Honda Sales Down By 23% Month-On-Month​

19rvs1bs

The Honda Jazz premium hatchback comes with total benefits of up to ₹ 32,248

The Honda Jazz is listed with a total discount of ₹ 32,248 which comprises a cash discount of ₹ 15,000 or FOC accessories up to ₹ 17,248. There's also an exchange bonus on the premium hatchback worth ₹ 15,000. The fifth-generation Honda City is also a part of these offers wherein the sedan can be purchased with a maximum benefit of up to ₹ 10,000. Buyers can avail this offer as an exchange benefit only.

The Japanese carmaker is offering maximum benefits of up to ₹ 32,527 on the Honda WR-V. It includes a cash discount of up to ₹ 15,000 or FOC accessories worth ₹ 17,527. There's also a discount on car exchange worth ₹ 15,000. Unlike the previous month, the carmaker is not offering any benefits on Exclusive editions of the WR-V.

1brg2eds

The Honda City is listed with an exchange bonus of ₹ 10,000.

Also Read: Honda Recalls 761,000 Vehicles Worldwide To Replace Fuel Pumps​

Lastly, the 2021 Honda Amaze subcompact sedan is up for sale with a total benefit of up to ₹ 38,851. It comprises a cash discount of up to ₹ 17,000 or FOC accessories worth ₹ 17,105. However, the SMT petrol variant is listed with a cash discount of ₹ 20,000 or FOC accessories worth ₹ 23,851. The Japanese carmaker is offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 15,000 across all grades.

