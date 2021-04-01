Car Sales March 2021: Honda Sales Down By 23% Month-On-Month

Honda Cars India sold 7,103 units in the domestic market in March and clocked a 92 growth compared to the same period last year. The company had managed to sell 3697 units last year in March, before the nation went into a state of lockdown. In February 2021, Honda sold 9324 units which therefore marks a month-on-month degrowth of 23 per cent. Honda sold a total of 82,074 units in FY20-21.

The company also exported a total volume of 5,131 units during FY 20-21 with 1,069 units exported in the month of Mar 2021.

The Amaze too has been a strong seller for the company

Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "Fiscal Year 20-21 was an unprecedented year full of COVID led challenges, but the industry showed great resilience and made considerable recovery during unlock phase. Similarly, after an extremely tough 1st half, strong efforts both at the production side and dealer network helped HCIL to witness positive growth of 39% in 2nd Half of the fiscal. Buoyant customers have injected fresh vigour in the market and we are striving to sustain the growth momentum in future."

2021 will see new products coming to the market and surely Honda is eyeing a bigger piece of the pie when it comes to market share in the coming financial year

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.