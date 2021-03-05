carandbike logo
search

Government Makes Dual Airbags Mandatory For Vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification mandatory the passenger side airbag in vehicles and will be applicable for new cars from April 1, and existing cars from August 31, 2021.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
1,712  Views
The rule will be particularly applicable on base trims of mass market cars expand View Photos
The rule will be particularly applicable on base trims of mass market cars

Highlights

  • All new cars will need to have dual airbags from April 1, 2021
  • Existing cars will require dual airbags as standard from August 31, 2021
  • The airbags will need to conform to AIS 145 under BIS specifications

The Indian government has announced its decision to make the passenger side airbag mandatory in new cars. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a gazette notification announced the new rule that will require all new vehicles to have dual front airbags as standard fitment from April 1, 2021. Meanwhile, existing vehicles will be required to be sold with dual airbags from August 31, 2021.

The notification further said that the mandate was an important safety feature and is also based on the suggestions of the Supreme Court Committee on road safety. The need for dual front airbags has been long championed by advocates of road safety, and will be extremely beneficial on entry-level cars that often miss out on the safety feature on the base trims. That said, prices for these variants are expected to see a marginal revision as a result.

0 Comments

The notification further said that the airbag will need to meet the AIS 145 standard under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Certain Driving License And Registration Related Services Can Now Be Availed Online
Certain Driving License And Registration Related Services Can Now Be Availed Online
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Single-Channel ABS Variant Launched With Riding Modes
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Single-Channel ABS Variant Launched With Riding Modes
All-New Hyundai Bayon Crossover SUV Makes Global Debut
All-New Hyundai Bayon Crossover SUV Makes Global Debut
Tata Not In Talks With Tesla For An EV Tie-Up; Plans To Do Things On Its Own: Report
Tata Not In Talks With Tesla For An EV Tie-Up; Plans To Do Things On Its Own: Report
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities