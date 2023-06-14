  • Home
Toyota Teases Second-Gen C-HR SUV Ahead Of Global Debut

The new C-HR is expected to borrow design elements from last year's C-HR Prologue concept and will debut on June 26.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
14-Jun-23 10:53 AM IST
Highlights
  • Redesigned C-HR with shorter overhangs and increased interior space
  • Introduction of plug-in hybrid variant alongside the regular self-charging hybrid
  • Debuting with edgy design and advanced technologies, excluding the US and Canada

Toyota has teased the second-gen C-HR SUV ahead of its global debut on June 26, 2023. The carmaker had first previewed the second-gen SUV with the C-HR Prologue concept in late 2022. Following that, prototypes of the subcompact crossover have been spotted undergoing testing while covered in camouflage.

 

The teaser image showcases a distinct rear light signature featuring parallel lines running from the edges towards the illuminated make and model lettering. Whether the traditional Toyota logo has been removed from the tailgate remains uncertain at this point. The prototype observed during testing at the Nürburgring still featured the oval logo, along with an unidentified inscription positioned to the right of the license plate. These details leave room for speculation about the final design choices.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Yet To Deliver Close To 4 Lakh Vehicles As Chip Shortage Continues

The front fascia, known as the "Hammerhead," will draw inspiration from recent models but with a more youthful approach

 

Toyota has strongly hinted that the B-segment crossover has undergone a comprehensive redesign, entrusting the task to their European team in southern France. While specific information remains limited, it has been confirmed that the new C-HR will boast slightly shorter overhangs while providing increased interior space, suggesting a lengthened wheelbase. Additionally, the small crossover will feature flush door handles to enhance aerodynamics. The front fascia, known as the "Hammerhead," will draw inspiration from recent models but with a more youthful approach, aligning with the preferences of the targeted audience.

 

The upcoming C-HR will join Toyota's lineup of compact crossovers

 

The new C-HR is also expected to see the inclusion of a plug-in hybrid version that will be sold alongside a self-charging hybrid model. The upcoming C-HR will join Toyota's lineup of compact crossovers, which already includes the Yaris Cross and the smaller Aygo X.

 

The new C-HR is expected to go on sale in European markets before the end of the year.


 

