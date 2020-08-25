New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Triumph Street Twin, Triumph Street Scrambler Recalled In The US

A misrouted wiring harness could damage wires over time and cause the engine to stall unexpectedly.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Triumph Street Twin and Street Scrambler have been recalled in the US

Triumph Motorcycles has issued a recall on the 2019-2020 Triumph Street Scrambler and Triumph Street Twin in the United States. The issue is with a misrouted wiring harness that can allow the wires to become damaged. The wiring harness may make contact with the lower lug on the main frame headstock, and constant steering inputs may cause the harness to rub the lug, resulting in wear and potential damage to the wiring over time. The engine may end up stalling unexpectedly, and cause the rider to lose control, and even cause a potential crash.

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Street Twin Launched In India

2fdan5os

Certain 2019-2020 Triumph Street Twin bikes have been recalled in the US

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motorcycles with VIN numbers with manufacturing dates between October 2018 and April 2020 are affected by the recall. The affected bikes include 2019-2020 Triumph Street Scrambler motorcycles, with VIN SMTD44GN1KT920110 through VIN SMTD44GN3LTAB9482, manufactured between October 15, 2018 and April 21, 2020. The affected 2019-2020 Triumph Street Twin motorcycles have VIN numbers from VIN SMTD31GN3KT918702 through VIN SMTD31GN6LTAB9140, manufactured between October 4, 2019 and April 15, 2020.

Also Read: 2019 Triumph Street Twin First Ride Review

evjv04k4

The recall also affects Triumph Street Scrambler bikes

0 Comments

The recall number SRAN 584 began on August 23, 2020 and owners of the affected bikes are invited to make an appointment with their Triumph dealer to have a VIN plate protector installed that will reroute the harness, as well as have the harness inspected and replaced if necessary, free of charge. Owners of Triumph Street Twin and Triumph Street Scrambler motorcycles have also been asked to contact the Triumph Customer Care in North America if needed. So far, there is no word on a similar issue arising on any Triumph bikes sold in India. Owners of Street Twin and Street Scrambler bikes in India can visually inspect their bikes, and if needed, contact their local Triumph dealer.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Ducati Panigale V2 Launch: Price Expectation Ducati Panigale V2 Launch: Price Expectation
Upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Get A TFT Colour Display For Navigation Upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Get A TFT Colour Display For Navigation
Okinawa R30 Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 58,992 Okinawa R30 Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 58,992
Flipkart Commits To Fully Transition To EVs By 2030 Flipkart Commits To Fully Transition To EVs By 2030
Hero MotoCorp Donates Four First Responder Vehicles To Government Civil Hospitals In Haryana Hero MotoCorp Donates Four First Responder Vehicles To Government Civil Hospitals In Haryana
Triumph Street Twin, Triumph Street Scrambler Recalled In The US Triumph Street Twin, Triumph Street Scrambler Recalled In The US
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Promotes Pilot Project For Running Electric Buses With Private Investment Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Promotes Pilot Project For Running Electric Buses With Private Investment
2020 TVS Jupiter ZX Disc Brake Variant Launched; Priced At Rs. 69,052 2020 TVS Jupiter ZX Disc Brake Variant Launched; Priced At Rs. 69,052
Government Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31 Government Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31
Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Unveiled Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Unveiled
2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Teased Ahead Of Debut 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Teased Ahead Of Debut
Germany Investigates Porsche Over Suspected Petrol Engine Manipulation Germany Investigates Porsche Over Suspected Petrol Engine Manipulation
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Engine Details Leaked 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Engine Details Leaked
Maruti Suzuki Partners With IIM Bangalore To Incubate Tech Start-ups For The Automobile Sector Maruti Suzuki Partners With IIM Bangalore To Incubate Tech Start-ups For The Automobile Sector
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Flipkart Commits To Fully Transition To EVs By 2030
Flipkart Commits To Fully Transition To EVs By 2030
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Review
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Review
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities