Triumph Street Twin, Triumph Street Scrambler Recalled In The US

Triumph Motorcycles has issued a recall on the 2019-2020 Triumph Street Scrambler and Triumph Street Twin in the United States. The issue is with a misrouted wiring harness that can allow the wires to become damaged. The wiring harness may make contact with the lower lug on the main frame headstock, and constant steering inputs may cause the harness to rub the lug, resulting in wear and potential damage to the wiring over time. The engine may end up stalling unexpectedly, and cause the rider to lose control, and even cause a potential crash.

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Street Twin Launched In India

Certain 2019-2020 Triumph Street Twin bikes have been recalled in the US

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motorcycles with VIN numbers with manufacturing dates between October 2018 and April 2020 are affected by the recall. The affected bikes include 2019-2020 Triumph Street Scrambler motorcycles, with VIN SMTD44GN1KT920110 through VIN SMTD44GN3LTAB9482, manufactured between October 15, 2018 and April 21, 2020. The affected 2019-2020 Triumph Street Twin motorcycles have VIN numbers from VIN SMTD31GN3KT918702 through VIN SMTD31GN6LTAB9140, manufactured between October 4, 2019 and April 15, 2020.

Also Read: 2019 Triumph Street Twin First Ride Review

The recall also affects Triumph Street Scrambler bikes

The recall number SRAN 584 began on August 23, 2020 and owners of the affected bikes are invited to make an appointment with their Triumph dealer to have a VIN plate protector installed that will reroute the harness, as well as have the harness inspected and replaced if necessary, free of charge. Owners of Triumph Street Twin and Triumph Street Scrambler motorcycles have also been asked to contact the Triumph Customer Care in North America if needed. So far, there is no word on a similar issue arising on any Triumph bikes sold in India. Owners of Street Twin and Street Scrambler bikes in India can visually inspect their bikes, and if needed, contact their local Triumph dealer.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.