Trouve Motor Teases New H2 Maxi Scooter Ahead Of Opening Bookings

EV start-up, Trouve Motor has teased a new all-electric maxi scooter. Called the H2, the company says it is ‘India's first Hyper-Maxi scooter' and will be available for pre-booking as early as August 2022. The company says that it designed the scooter in-house at its R&D facility in Bangalore with plans to introduce another two maxi scooters scooters – all to go on sale in 2023.

Commenting on the company's upcoming scooter, Arun Sunny, Founder of Trouve Motor said, “The electric 2-wheeler segment in India has exponentially grown in the last few years. In 2021 alone, it recorded a staggering 132% growth, indicating that 2022 will be even better. And with the launch of our electric maxi-scooters, we not only aim to contribute to this growth trajectory but also strive to further revolutionize this space by bringing more innovation.”

Going by the teaser image, the H2 gets an exposed carbon fibre finish with green pinstripe accents. Like other maxi scooters, the rider footwell is split in two by a floor console with the front wheel partially tucked away within the front apron – the lower half of which seems to stretch to behind the rider's seat. Other visible design details include a stepped seat, a low set LED headlamp within the front apron, a large wind deflector, a sleek tail-lamp set behind the seat and the rear number plate holder and turn indicators sitting lower down.

Trouve Motor recently teased a new electric hyper-sport bike.

In terms of features, Trouve says that the H2 will come with 4G connectivity and in-built Google to offer “advanced internet-backed features to riders.” Suspension duties are handled by an upside-down fork at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. Stopping power comes from disc brakes with 2 piston callipers with the scooter sitting on 14-inch wheels.

Powering the scooter is a liquid-cooled electric motor developing 7.9kW (10.6 bhp) of peak power or 4.8 kW (6.4 bhp) of continuous power. The motor is paired with a single-speed gearbox that drives the rear wheel via a belt drive system. Trouve claims an all-electric range of between 130-230 km per charge.

Trouve says it plans to launch commence deliveries of its first maxi-scooter in the first half of 2023.

Trouve though has plans extending beyond maxi-scooters with the brand also having teased an electric hyper-sports superbike a few weeks back. The company says that this bike too will be available for pre-bookings later this year with deliveries commencing in 2023. Read more details on that here.