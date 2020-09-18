New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Turkey Tests Its First Flying Car Prototype

The Cezeri has been designed and manufactured by Turkish engineers and was tested successfully in Istanbul on September 15.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Baykar successfully tested the Cezeri flying car prototype on September 15.

Highlights

  • Baykar successfully tested the Cezeri flying car prototype on Sept 15.
  • The Cezeri measures over 10 m in length while tips the scales at 230 kg.
  • It's commercial launch will take an estimated 10-15 years.
Tech News

Turkey tested its first indigenous flying car, called the Cezeri and it looks straight out of a fascinating sci-fi Hollywood movie. In fact, to an extent it reminds you of Tom Cruise's flying ship used in Oblivion that was released in 2013, save for those colossal circular blades. The Cezeri has been designed and manufactured by Turkish engineers and was tested successfully in Istanbul on September 15. That said, it's still a prototype and there is no plan regarding its imminent launch yet.

a022hhh8

The Cezeri measures over 10 metres in length and tips the scales at 230 kg

Baykar that has manufactured the Cezeri prototype said that the company is looking to make more prototypes for further testing. Speaking to the Turkish media, Selcuk Bayraktar, Chief Technology Officer, Baykar said, "We will make more advanced prototypes in the upcoming process, and perform flights with a human [on board]." The Cezeri measures over 10 metres in length while tips the scales at 230 kg. The company has also said that its commercial launch will take an estimated 10 - 15 years and 3 - 4 years to use for recreational purposes like quad bikes in rural areas.

jcsi9bqg

Its commercial launch will take an estimated 10 - 15 years.

The Cezeri was displayed at Teknofest last year in September- the Turkish technology and aerospace fair in the metro city of Istanbul. The car has been named after Ismail al-Jazari who was a famous engineer in 12th-century. The company - Baykar started operations in 1984 and manufactures armed and non-armed drones, control systems, simulators and avionics systems.

0 Comments

Source: Update Military on Youtube

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Ather 450X Collector's Edition To Be Unveiled This Month Ather 450X Collector's Edition To Be Unveiled This Month
Langden 250 cc Two-Stroke To Be Unveiled At 2020 Salon Prive Event Langden 250 cc Two-Stroke To Be Unveiled At 2020 Salon Prive Event
Turkey Tests Its First Flying Car Prototype Turkey Tests Its First Flying Car Prototype
KTM 250 Adventure Launch Details Revealed KTM 250 Adventure Launch Details Revealed
Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use
Tesla Wins Case Against Former Employee Accused Of Hacking, Transferring Data Tesla Wins Case Against Former Employee Accused Of Hacking, Transferring Data
Ather Energy Adds Kozhikode To Expansion Plan For New Cities Ather Energy Adds Kozhikode To Expansion Plan For New Cities
Delhi Government To Release Plan To Set Up 200 EV Public Charging, Battery Swapping Stations Delhi Government To Release Plan To Set Up 200 EV Public Charging, Battery Swapping Stations
Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Price Comparison Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Price Comparison
Upcoming MG Gloster To Get Segment-First Autonomous Braking System Upcoming MG Gloster To Get Segment-First Autonomous Braking System
EMoS WYLD Electric Chopper Revealed EMoS WYLD Electric Chopper Revealed
General Motors Faces Unexpected Bills As India-China Tensions Delay Sale Of India Plant: Report General Motors Faces Unexpected Bills As India-China Tensions Delay Sale Of India Plant: Report
Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza
Automakers In India Should Reduce Royalty Payments To Foreign Parents - Official Automakers In India Should Reduce Royalty Payments To Foreign Parents - Official
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza
Benelli May Launch A New Four-Cylinder Motorcycle
Benelli May Launch A New Four-Cylinder Motorcycle
New Ford Endeavour Sport To Be Launched Next Week
New Ford Endeavour Sport To Be Launched Next Week
Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use
Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities