  • Home
  • News
  • Chinese 'Flying Car' Makes First Public Flight In Dubai

Chinese 'Flying Car' Makes First Public Flight In Dubai

The Xpeng X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that is lifted by eight propellers - two at each corner of the vehicle.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
27-Oct-22 08:04 AM IST
Chinese 'Flying Car' Makes First Public Flight In Dubai banner

 A "flying car" built by Chinese electronic vehicle maker Xpeng Inc made its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates, as the company works towards launching the electric aircraft on international markets.

The X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that is lifted by eight propellers - two at each corner of the vehicle.

Monday's unmanned, 90-minute test flight in Dubai was described by its manufacturer as an "important base for the next generation of flying cars."

"We are making step-by-step (moves) to the international market," said Minguan Qiu, general manager of Xpeng Aeroht. "First we selected Dubai city because Dubai is the most innovative city in the world."

 

(Reporting by Abdelhadi Ramahi in Dubai; Editing by Dominic Evans and Matthew Lewis)

 

Related Articles
Flying Car By California Startup Alef Attracts Early Tesla Investor
Flying Car By California Startup Alef Attracts Early Tesla Investor
3 days ago
Chinese 'Flying Car' Makes First Public Flight In Dubai
Chinese 'Flying Car' Makes First Public Flight In Dubai
15 days ago
U.S. Agency Will Review FAA Efforts On 'Flying Taxi' Rules
U.S. Agency Will Review FAA Efforts On 'Flying Taxi' Rules
7 months ago
Israeli Startup AIR Unveils Flying Vehicle To Be Used 'Like Cars'
Israeli Startup AIR Unveils Flying Vehicle To Be Used 'Like Cars'
7 months ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider a used car as your first car purchase?